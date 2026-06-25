Preview: Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Jun 2026 15:07

Group K at World Cup 2026 concludes on Saturday, with Congo DR and Uzbekistan facing off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with third place on the line.

Sebastien Desabre's side may be considered favourites for this one on the best betting sites for the World Cup, but the Leopards are winless in four matches across all competitions, a sequence they must end by taking maximum points to seal a place in the round of 32.

Match preview

Desabre's record of never losing by more than one goal continued against Colombia, but the 1-0 defeat leaves the African nation needing victory in their final group fixture to advance to the first knockout round.

Having impressed by limiting Portugal in their group opener, the DRC were tipped to play more on the front foot against their South American opponents last time out, only for them to retain a back-five approach designed to frustrate and strike on the break.

Unlike against Portugal, though, Congo DR looked significantly more limited in possession and were not as sturdy without the ball as they had been in their tournament opener.

Although Desabre's men showed flashes of their potential after Daniel Munoz's 76th-minute goal, it was too little, too late for the Congolese, who remain winless in both of their World Cup appearances.

Heading into Saturday aware of the need to take maximum points to finish as one of the eight best third-placed sides, the DRC need to remove the shackles in Atlanta to reach the first knockout round at the Mundial for the first time.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Facing Uzbekistan offers the Leopards that opportunity, especially as Fabio Cannavaro's team have yet to claim a point and had the competition's second-worst goal difference (-7) after two rounds of matches.

Although the White Wolves were commendable despite losing 3-1 to Colombia on their debut at the finals, the Uzbeks were thrashed 5-0 by a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal on Tuesday, all but confirming their exit.

While maximum points give the debutants a chance of reaching the last 32, Cannavaro's men will need other results to go their way to extend their stay in North America.

However, a team that have not secured a win in 90 minutes since March's 3-1 success over Gabon are short on momentum.

Since that victory, Uzbekistan have fallen to four consecutive defeats by 2-0 and 2-1 scorelines to Canada and the Netherlands in pre-tournament friendlies before suffering even heavier losses at the finals.

With just two goals scored across 360 minutes of football, the Turanians are undeniable underdogs heading into their final Group K fixture this weekend.

Congo DR World Cup form:

Congo DR form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

D

L

Uzbekistan World Cup form:

Uzbekistan form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Desabre has so far utilised a back five in games against Portugal and Colombia, but the DRC manager may opt for four at the back on Saturday, given the need for maximum points.

That switch could mean Steve Kapuadi is dropped for the final fixture, leaving Chances Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe at centre-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Arthur Masuaku operating at full-back.

As ever, the attacking responsibility falls on Yoane Wissa, who remains the DRC's only goalscorer at a World Cup, and Cedric Bakambu, whose 21 international goals better anyone else in the Leopards squad.

Having been doubtful for Uzbekistan's fixture against Portugal after his late withdrawal with a suspected injury in their tournament opener, Rustam Ashurmatov's involvement against the 2016 European champions suggests Cannavaro has a fully fit squad for Saturday's decisive match.

Although Eldor Shomurodov remains the White Wolves' talismanic captain, the 44-goal forward has yet to add to his Uzbekistan tally at the World Cup.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev remains the Asian nation's only goalscorer at a Mundial, and a goal against the Congolese would see him join Shomurodov (44), Igor Sergeev (25) and Oston Urunov (10) as players in the current squad to have reached double figures for the national team.

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Bongonda, Bakambu, Wissa

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov

We say: Congo DR 2-0 Uzbekistan

If Desabre releases the handbrake and commits extra bodies forward, the Leopards might finally showcase the attacking fluency only hinted at in flashes against Portugal and Colombia.

In that scenario, the DRC should secure a routine victory over Uzbekistan to record their first-ever World Cup win and advance to the round of 32.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.