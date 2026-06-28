World Cup 2026: Choose your team of the group stage!

By Ben Knapton | 28 Jun 2026 09:36 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 09:37

World Cup 2026 knockout football is almost upon us, as the final round of group-stage matches drew to a close on Saturday, June 27, capped off by Lionel Messi breaking yet another record.

The World Cup's all-time leading scorer is on course to win his first Golden Boot after scoring an unparalleled six goals in the first round - does that make him a shoo-in for your team of the group stage?

Sports Mole now gives you the chance to have your say - use our interactive tool to choose your team of the World Cup group stage, and don't forget to download, post on socials and share with your friends!

What happened in the World Cup 2026 group stage?

Mexico's 2-0 win over South Africa in the first match of the 2026 World Cup was a sign of things to come for the co-hosts, who qualified for the last 32 without dropping a single point in Group A, although the Bafana Bafana recovered to join them in the knockout rounds.

Canada and the USA will also keep going on home soil for a little while longer, as the former placed second in Group B behind Switzerland, while the Yanks progressed as Group D winners ahead of Paraguay and Australia.

Sandwiched in between those sections was a mouthwatering Group C, which ended in progression for Brazil and Morocco and heartbreak for Scotland, while Germany, Ivory Coast and Ecuador advanced from Group E.

Another three nations made it from Group F - the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden - but only Belgium and Egypt advanced from Group G, as Iran and the New Zealand were forced to make the long journey home.

Group H stood for Group Historic, as Cape Verde incredibly finished second behind Spain - at Uruguay's expense - to reach the last 32 on their tournament debut.

France, Norway and Senegal advanced from Group I, while Argentina, Austria and Algeria navigated Group J to earn their tickets to the latter stages.

Finally, Portugal, Colombia and DR Congo cemented top-three spots in Group K to stay alive, as did England, Ghana and Croatia in Group L.