Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'join' Chelsea in race to sign £69.3m defender

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jun 2026 19:48

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo this summer.

Alongside bolstering the midfield, Michael Carrick is also looking to sign a new left-back to compete with Luke Shaw for a regular starting spot.

The Red Devils have already been linked with several players, and Araujo is the latest name to emerge strongly on their radar.

Man Utd eye move for Maxi Araujo?

© Imago / Xinhua

According to a report from Record, Manchester United are interested in securing a deal for the left-back, who is currently representing Uruguay at the World Cup.

While Uruguay have endured a disappointing tournament so far, Araujo has impressed, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The report claims that the Red Devils sent representatives to watch the Sporting defender during Uruguay's 2-2 draw with Cape Verde last Sunday.

Araujo has three years remaining on his current contract and a whopping £69.3m release clause, putting Sporting in a strong negotiating position.

Man Utd to face competition from Chelsea for Maxi Araujo?

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images / Alex Gottschalk

The Red Devils could face strong competition from Chelsea and Arsenal for the Uruguay international.

Recent reports have suggested that the Blues have held positive talks over signing Araujo as they look to replace Marc Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid in a £52m deal earlier this month.

Despite his sizeable release clause, it has been suggested that Sporting would be willing to discuss a deal worth around £50m, which should come as a boost to both Man Utd and Chelsea.

Araujo is capable of playing as a conventional left-back, a wing-back or even further forward on the left flank, and his versatility could be one of the main reasons why the two Premier League clubs are keen on signing him.

Arsenal were also thought to be interested in signing the defender, with Mikel Arteta reportedly impressed by Araujo's performances across Sporting's two Champions League quarter-final ties against his side.