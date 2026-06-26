Man United transfer news: Andre Onana future 'decided' as Red Devils plan goalkeeping addition

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 11:12 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 11:14

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly closing in on a fresh loan move to Trabzonspor.

The Cameroon international spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan with the Turkish outfit, featuring on 33 occasions in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

Onana had allegedly been hopeful of returning to Man United this summer to battle Senne Lammens for the number one spot during the 2026-27 season.

However, it is understood that the Red Devils informed the 30-year-old that he is not in their plans.

A permanent transfer at this stage is complicated by Onana's substantial wages, which have increased following Man United's return to the Premier League.

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Man United transfer news: Onana 'to return' to Trabzonspor

However, according to BBC Sport, Onana is set to return on loan to Trabzonspor for the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that there will be no option to buy included in the agreement, although Trabzonspor could attempt to secure a permanent deal for the Cameroonian next year.

Onana arrived at Man United in the summer of 2023 off the back of an excellent 2022-23 campaign at Inter Milan, but it has been a real struggle for the goalkeeper in Manchester.

The Cameroonian has made a string of high-profile errors during his time with the Red Devils, and he lost his number one spot at the start of the 2025-26 season.

Earlier this month, Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan said that he was expecting his club to keep hold of Onana this summer.

"I think Andre Onana will stay with the team. We’ve met his financial demands," Dogan told Ajansspor. "The fans like him too. He’s a decent bloke.

"I don’t think we’ll have any problems. I don’t think he’ll find the same level of interest in him anywhere else. So I think he’ll stay with the team."

© Imago / Action Plus

Lammens will remain Man United's number one goalkeeper next season

Man United need to sell Onana for approximately £20m to avoid suffering a loss under the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules, which was always unlikely this summer.

There will be a lot of movement in the goalkeeping department at Old Trafford this summer, with Altay Bayindir also set to move on due to his struggles at the club.

Tom Heaton has signed a new deal to remain as number three next season, while Lammens will again operate as the number one following an excellent first campaign.

However, Radek Vitek, who was on loan at Bristol City in the Championship last season, is being heavily linked with an exit; Hull City, Ipswich Town and Coventry City are all believed to be keen on the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Man United are believed to be considering Leeds United’s Karl Darlow and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Sam Johnstone as potential goalkeeping additions this summer, in addition to Angus Gunn, who is leaving Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.