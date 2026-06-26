Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'stepping up' move for £100m midfielder starring at 2026 World Cup

By Lewis Blain | 26 Jun 2026 07:12

Manchester United are continuing to reshape their midfield under Michael Carrick, with the imminent arrival of Ederson expected to be only the beginning of a major overhaul at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already been linked with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Aurelien Tchouameni, but another highly-rated name has now moved firmly onto their radar.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is the latest player attracting serious interest after impressing on the biggest stage at the 2026 World Cup.

Man Utd to step up their interest in Felix Nmecha

© Imago / osnapix

According to Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger, United are 'stepping up' their pursuit of Nmecha, with director of recruitment Christopher Vivell remaining in close contact with the Germany international's representatives.

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as Real Madrid, are also monitoring the 25-year-old, although Nmecha is currently focused solely on Germany's World Cup campaign and is happy at Borussia Dortmund.

? Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Felix Nmecha (25/??).



Christopher Vivell, #MUFC Director of Recruitment, remains in close contact with the player’s camp.



Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all keeping a close eye on the situation.



A move to… — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 25, 2026

A move to England is viewed as a realistic possibility in the future, however, with United continuing to assess midfield options as Carrick rebuilds his squad.

Nmecha is expected to move into one of Dortmund's highest salary brackets ahead of next season, underlining just how highly he is regarded by the Bundesliga club.

United's growing interest comes after agreeing a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, though Carrick has made little secret of his desire to add multiple midfielders before the new campaign begins.

Felix Nmecha has been one of Germany's World Cup standout stars

© Imago

Nmecha's performances in North America have only strengthened his growing reputation.

The powerful box-to-box midfielder has been one of Germany's standout performers, combining physicality, composure in possession and an ability to drive his side forward from midfield. His displays have caught the attention of several of Europe's biggest clubs, while also sending his valuation soaring.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville was full of praise after watching Nmecha star for Germany.

"The more he plays like he did the other night, the more expensive he'll get," Neville said on ITV. "But at the moment, we hear Manchester United are being quoted £100 million for the West Ham boy Fernandes, so they're going to have to be looking around this tournament and parts of Europe.

"He looked outstanding the other night, it looked like he had absolutely everything."

Those comments sum up why Nmecha has become such an attractive option for United.

If Dortmund's reported £100 million valuation proves accurate, any move would require a significant financial commitment. However, after his impressive World Cup displays, it is easy to understand why Carrick's recruitment team are prepared to keep pushing.