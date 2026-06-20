Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick faces Liverpool 'challenge' for £52m Bundesliga midfielder this summer

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jun 2026 17:20 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 17:32

Manchester United will have to beat Liverpool if they wish to sign Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will need a strong transfer window in order to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title next season.

Manager Michael Carrick looks set to welcome midfielder Ederson to his squad, though his switch from Atalanta BC is not yet complete.

Midfield will be a priority position for the head coach this summer following Casemiro's departure for free, especially as Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are the only two senior options for his team's double pivot.

TEAMtalk claim that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is actively exploring a move away from the Bundesliga club, with teams like Manchester United and Liverpool interested at his reported asking price of £52m.

© Iconsport / Gabor Baumgarten

Felix Nmecha assessed: Is Borussia Dortmund star the right profile?

If Kobbie Mainoo is seen as a certain starter in the middle of the pitch, United must sign players that complement his talents.

The Englishman is a strong dribbler and a capable carrier, whereas Nmecha's defensive skillset is more complete, though the Dortmund star is not a particularly expansive passer.

FELIX NMECHA: 2025-26 BUNDESLIGA STATS Matches: 29 Starts: 25 Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 63% Ground Duels Won Percentage: 53% Balls Recovered per Game: 3.8

Nmecha averaged 32.3 successful passes per game for Dortmund last season, which was less than the figure Manioo averaged (33.4).

The 25-year-old is also injury prone, as see by the fact he has only started at least 20 league games once over the last four seasons, so it may be better to avoid bringing him to Old Trafford.

© Imago

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Can Carrick beat Andoni Iraola?

Manchester United and Liverpool both qualified for the Champions League, meaning both will likely be able to pay significant sums for their priority targets.

Midfielders like Nmecha may find his pathway into the starting XI at the Red Devils somewhat easier given they currently only have two first-team midfielders at the club.

However, if Liverpool move either Curtis Jones or Alexis Mac Allister on, then a spot in Andoni Iraola's XI will open up, and that would make a choice between Anfield and Old Trafford more difficult.