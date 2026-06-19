What percentage of Man United fans want Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford this summer?

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 14:41 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 14:43

A number of Manchester United fans have had their say on Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford, and the vast majority are in favour of the attacker being sold this summer.

In Sports Mole's recent 'Keep or Sell poll', we asked which Man United players should be retained for the 2026-27 campaign and which ones should be moved on.

Incredibly, 87% of Man United fans said that they would sell Rashford this summer, with only 13% in favour of keeping the England international.

There is currently widespread speculation surrounding Rashford's future at Man United, as a clause allowing Barcelona to sign the Red Devils academy product on a permanent basis this summer has now expired.

The La Liga champions had the chance to purchase the 28-year-old for £26m - a fair price considering that the forward managed 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Man United fans vote for Rashford to leave this summer

Rashford is already off the mark for England in terms of goals at the 2026 World Cup, finding the back of the net in his country's 4-2 success over Croatia.

Ex-Man United defender Wes Brown has exclusively told Sports Mole that he would be in favour of keeping Rashford at the club this summer.

"There’s 100% still a space for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. He’s still a Man United player and he’ll be returning to the club after the World Cup," said Brown.

"Michael Carrick has managed him before and there was no problem between the pair there. Michael appreciates how good of a player he is and he would love him at the club, even if it’s just for another year.

"Rashford would give United another threat going forward and makes them more electrifying. There’s never anything wrong with players fighting for positions."

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona's purchase option for Rashford has expired

However, it is a complicated situation given that Rashford has not played for Man United since December 2024, with the attacker having a high-profile falling-out with ex-Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

Current Man United head coach Michael Carrick is said to have a strong relationship with Rashford, but the club's director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are both believed to have backed Amorim's decision in late 2024 due to the player's conduct.

Rashford has scored 138 goals and registered 79 assists in 426 matches for Man United, and he has a contract with the Red Devils until June 2028.