Barcelona transfer news: Premier League clubs 'on alert' as Catalan giants make defender decision

By Matt Law | 19 Jun 2026 12:31 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 12:32

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell Ronald Araujo during this summer's transfer window, should a suitable offer for the Uruguay international arrive.

Araujo made the move to Camp Nou from Boston River in 2018, and he has represented the Catalan outfit on 213 occasions, scoring 14 goals and registering seven assists.

Not too long ago, the 27-year-old was regarded as one of the leading centre-backs in world football, but his form has dipped over the last season or two, and he spent a period away from Barcelona last term in order to prioritise his mental health.

Araujo is hopeful of overcoming a muscular issue to play a part for Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, but his club future is unclear at this stage of proceedings.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona 'open' to Araujo departure this summer

According to SPORT, Araujo will not be placed on the transfer list, nor will he be forced out of Barcelona due to the club's immense respect for him.

However, the report claims that Barcelona are not closing any doors when it comes to the South American, with any serious offers expected to be considered.

Araujo faces a battle to be a regular starter for the La Liga champions next season due to the competition provided by Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia, while Barcelona remain hopeful that Andreas Christensen will sign a new contract.

The Uruguay international is said to be determined to remain at Barcelona and prove himself, but there have previously been suggestions of major interest from the Premier League.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the English clubs to have previously been credited with an interest in the 6ft 3in centre-back.

© Imago

Man United, Liverpool have previously been linked with Araujo

Araujo did make 38 appearances for Barcelona last season, including 10 outings in the Champions League, as Hansi Flick's side reached the quarter-finals.

The defender featured 24 times in La Liga, meanwhile, but only 11 of those came from the first whistle, showing his struggles to break into the starting side.

Barcelona are therefore seemingly open to selling Araujo this summer for the right price, and it will be fascinating to see whether any serious offers arrive for the centre-back.