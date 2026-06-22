Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola's team 'to battle' Barcelona for teenage star who could replace Virgil van Dijk

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 09:40

Liverpool could reportedly battle Barcelona for the signature of Colorado Rapids centre-back Lucas Herrington during this summer's transfer window.

The 18-year-old has been an unused substitute in Australia's two matches thus far at the 2026 World Cup, and he will be desperate to make his debut in the competition this summer.

Herrington is regarded as one of the best defensive prospects in world football, with Barcelona believed to be at the head of the queue for his signature.

The La Liga champions are said to have had a 'historic bid' for Herrington turned down, but a new and improved offer could arrive in the near future.

According to The Athletic, there is also significant interest from Liverpool, with the Reds said to be keeping a close eye on his situation this summer.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Liverpool could 'rival' Barca for Herrington deal

Herrington recently addressed the speculation surrounding his future.

"I'm not really thinking too far in the future," he told reporters. "So it is just Colorado and now just focusing on the World Cup. That's where my focus is at the moment, so we'll see what happens after that."

The teenager played for Taringa Rovers, Toowong, Brisbane City and Brisbane Roar during his youth career and then turned professional with the latter in 2024, featuring on 29 occasions for their first team ahead of a move to Colorado Rapids in January 2026.

Herrington has made 17 appearances for Colorado Rapids, while all four of his Australia caps have come this year, demonstrating how quickly he has progressed of late.

© Iconsport / ANP

Could Herrington be a long-term Van Dijk replacement?

A move for Herrington would be a part of a long-term defensive strategy at Liverpool, with the club looking for a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international will be 35 next month, and he is about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield, with a departure possible next summer.

Ibrahima Konate has also moved on this summer, but a deal for outstanding prospect Jeremy Jacquet has been secured, and it is possible that the latter could form a long-term centre-back partnership with Herrington at Anfield.