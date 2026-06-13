Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants make 'historic' bid for potential 2026 World Cup star

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 18:56 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 18:57

Barcelona have reportedly made a 'historic' bid for Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington.

The 18-year-old played for Taringa Rovers, Toowong, Brisbane City and Brisbane Roar during his youth career before turning professional with the latter in 2024.

Herrington featured on 29 occasions for Brisbane Roar before making the move to Colorado Rapids in January 2026, and he has turned out for the MLS outfit 17 times.

All four of the teenager's Australia caps have come this year, and he is with his country at the 2026 World Cup, with the Socceroos opening their tournament against Turkey on Saturday.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Barcelona have made a 'historic' bid for the defender, although the size of the offer has not been disclosed.

Barcelona make 'historic' bid for Herrington

The report claims that the bid has already been rejected by Colorado, but Barcelona could return with a new one such is the strength of their interest.

Everton and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest in Herrington, who could potentially become the most expensive Australian player of all time - that record is currently held by Harry Souttar, who joined Leicester City from Stoke City for £15m in 2023.

Herrington recently addressed the speculation surrounding his future, telling reporters: "I'm not really thinking too far in the future.

"So it is just Colorado and now just focusing on the World Cup. That's where my focus is at the moment, so we'll see what happens after that."

© Imago

Will Barcelona sign Herrington this summer?

A strong 2026 World Cup would only increase the interest in Herrington, who is 6ft 4in tall.

Barcelona would fancy their chances of going up against any club in world football for a player, and it would be some rise if Herrington made the switch to Camp Nou this summer.

A number of other major clubs will also be keeping a close eye on the situation, and it appears only a matter of time before the Australian secures a major move.