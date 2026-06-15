Barcelona transfer news: Spain attacker Ferran Torres responds to links with European champions PSG

By Matt Law | 15 Jun 2026 09:03 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:05

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has shut down suggestions that he could make a move to Paris Saint-Germain during this summer's transfer window.

Torres' future is currently the subject of much speculation, with PSG believed to view the Spain international as a potential replacement for Bradley Barcola, who is being strongly linked with a move away from the European champions.

However, the Barcelona attacker has said that he is "not interested" in discussing a summer transfer, with the 26-year-old focusing on Spain's challenge for World Cup glory.

“I don’t know anything about PSG and I’m not interested,” Ferran told reporters. “I’m only interested in tomorrow (match vs. Cape Verde)."

© Imago

Torres "not interested" in transfer links with PSG

Torres scored 21 goals and registered three assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, including 16 goals and two assists in 33 La Liga matches.

Since making the move to Barcelona from Manchester City in 2022, Torres has scored 65 goals and registered 23 assists in 207 appearances for the Catalan giants.

According to Cadena SER, Barcelona want to extend the contract of Torres, who only has a deal with the La Liga champions until June 2027.

Torres is expected to start Spain's 2026 World Cup opener against Cape Verde on Monday, as both Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have been carrying recent injury problems.

The forward has an impressive scoring record for Spain, finding the back of the net on 24 occasions in 57 appearances, and he is vital for La Roja considering his ability to operate in a number of different positions in the final third of the field.

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Will Barcelona sign a Lewandowski replacement this summer?

Robert Lewandowski's departure from Barcelona has left a big hole in their squad, and the Catalan outfit will sign a new centre-forward this summer.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez is seemingly their leading target, although it is incredibly difficult to imagine a deal going through, especially considering that the Red and Whites recently hit out at both Barcelona and Real Madrid over their pursuit of the Argentine.

Torres is set to play another important role for Barcelona next season, though, and it would be a surprise if the Spaniard was allowed to leave during the summer market given that Lewandowski is moving on.