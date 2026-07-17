Julian Alvarez transfer latest: Atletico Madrid confirm stance amid Barcelona, Arsenal interest

By Matt Law | 17 Jul 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 12:30

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil has insisted that Julian Alvarez will not be leaving the capital giants during this summer's transfer window.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Alvarez's future this summer, with Arsenal thought to be keen, while Barcelona have made the Argentina international their number one transfer target ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Alvarez's release clause is €500m (£432m), and Atletico suggested earlier this summer that interested parties would have to pay that amount to sign him.

The attacker recently said that he wants to leave Atletico this summer to 'fulfil his dream'.

"I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide," Alvarez told ESPN.

"I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at [Atletico] who I needed to speak with. I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."

© Imago

Atletico rule out summer departure for Alvarez

However, Gil has insisted that the 26-year-old is not for sale.

“My position is clear, the club’s position is clear. We’ve made it known to the player, his representatives, and the president of Barcelona," Gil said in a statement.

“I have absolutely no doubt that Atlético is the right place in the world for Julian, and that Julian is the perfect centre-forward for Atlético Madrid. We want to keep him.

“I recently heard the president say that the offer he made to Atlético Madrid wasn’t unlimited. My only response is that our answer is unlimited.

"We do not want to transfer him. We didn’t accept an offer of €100m (£85m), and we won’t accept one of €150m (£127.6m) or even €200m (£170.1m)."

© Iconsport / PA Images

Alvarez future: What happens now?

Atletico have made their feelings clear, so Barcelona, or any other interested club, will seemingly have to pay the striker's release clause to stand a chance of signing him.

Alvarez scored 20 goals and registered nine assists in 49 appearances for Atletico last season and is currently bidding to help Argentina win back-to-back World Cups.

The striker has a record of 49 goals and 17 assists in 106 appearances for Atletico since arriving from Manchester City in August 2024, and it does appear that he will be spending at least one more campaign with the capital giants.

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