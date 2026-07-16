Barcelona transfer news: Two 2026 World Cup finalists 'tracked' as Flick seeks central defensive reinforcement

By Axel Clody | 16 Jul 2026 06:20

Barcelona are monitoring the transfer market for a potential defensive reinforcement, with two players from Sunday's World Cup final emerging as targets, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

While central defence is not the club's absolute priority, Hansi Flick is primarily seeking a striker, both the manager and sporting director Deco agree that an experienced, high-calibre centre-back would add genuine value to the squad.

Two names have emerged as realistic options given both players' openness to joining the Catalan club: Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Bilbao and Cristian 'Cuti' Romero of Tottenham Hotspur. Sport notes that both options are feasible, provided Barcelona can sell one of their current defenders before the window closes.

Laporte: the ideal Inigo Martinez replacement

© Imago / Gribaudi

According to Spanish radio station Cope, the possibility of signing Laporte was formally presented to Barcelona in recent weeks. The defender fits the profile precisely.

The idea would be to hand him a role comparable to that previously occupied by Inigo Martinez, left-footed, comfortable in possession and capable of initiating play from deep. Martinez left the club in 2025 to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Interest in Laporte has been reinforced by his highly convincing World Cup displays, where his partnership with Pau Cubars showed excellent on-field and off-field chemistry. Laporte is under contract with Athletic until 2028.

Romero resurfaces as Barcelona's first-choice defensive option

© Imago / APL

The other name generating fresh interest is Romero. According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine has made up his mind to force a Tottenham exit and no longer wishes to play in the Premier League.

Sport reports that his preference is La Liga, with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid monitoring the situation closely, though the player's priority would be the Camp Nou.

The principal obstacle is financial: Spurs are demanding a minimum of £43m to sanction a sale. For now, Barcelona regard Romero as their first defensive option should they need to act.

Both Deco and Flick view him as a physically imposing, European-experienced defender with leadership qualities that would benefit a squad composed largely of young players, qualities Laporte equally possesses.

Barcelona's defensive exits, a puzzle with no easy solutions

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Sport, Barcelona are for now gathering information and maintaining interest in defensive targets in case a signing becomes possible. Before acting in the market, the club considers selling a centre-back or full-back a prerequisite.

The names mooted as potential departures are Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Alex Balde.

The situation, however, is complicated: Araujo has no intention of leaving and holds a long-term contract; Bayern Munich have sounded out Kounde's situation but the player is not interested in a move; and Balde has also declined approaches.

As things stand, the first-choice central defensive pairing is expected to remain Cubars and Gerard Martin, the partnership that ended last season, a formula Flick appears satisfied with.

Araujo and Christensen provide depth options, while Eric Garcia fills a versatile role capable of covering centre-back, defensive midfield or full-back as required.