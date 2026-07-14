Julian Alvarez: Barcelona handed huge transfer boost in ‘dream’ pursuit of wantaway Atletico Madrid star

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Jul 2026 13:39

Barcelona have reportedly been handed a huge boost in their quest to sign top target Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Catalan giants have already bolstered their frontline with the £69m arrival of Anthony Gordon, while president Joan Laporta has confirmed that the club has a deal in place to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

However, the reigning La Liga champions remained determined to finalise a big-money transfer for Alvarez following the departure of experienced striker Robert Lewandowski.

Earlier this summer, Atletico suggested that interested suitors must pay Alvarez’s €500m (£432m) release clause if they wish to sign him, while also aiming a direct dig at both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old has since publicly expressed his desire to leave Atletico, stating that “a transfer is the best option. I want to fulfil my dream.”

© Iconsport / PA Images

Alvarez prioritising Barcelona move this summer

According to Sky Sports News, it is Alvarez's dream to sign for Barcelona and it is said that his family want to continue living in Spain.

This seemingly hands Barca a huge boost in their quest to sign the Argentina international ahead of rivals clubs including Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, who have both been credited with an interest.

As things stand, Atletico are more open to the idea of selling Alvarez to either Arsenal or PSG, but Barca are refusing to give up hope and could raise their offer after the 2026 World Cup.

President Laporta has said that Barcelona’s current bid of just over £100m remains on the table, but that offer could rise beyond £110m (€130m) plus bonuses.

Atletico’s relationship with Barca is thought to be at an all-time low, though, following their social media row.

© Imago

Alvarez transfer uncertainty remains amid Barca, Atletico rift

Atletico CEO Miguel Gil Marin has accused Barcelona of "disrespecting us", Laporta believes that their proposed transfer for Alvarez is held up because their Spanish rivals are yet to find a replacement.

"I spoke with Gil Marin. He told me they were not planning to let him go, but the offer is firm and we stand by it," Laporta told reporters.

"It remains on the table and the deal could still go through, but the offer is not open-ended. Atletico said no because they didn't have a replacement. If they get one, we will see."

Alvarez has scored 49 goals and registered 17 assists in 106 appearances for Atletico Madrid since joining the club from Manchester City for £81.5m in August 2024.

The versatile forward netted 20 goals in 49 games across all competitions last season and has since scored his first World Cup goal at the 2026 tournament for semi-finalists Argentina, netting a wonderful strike in the 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland last weekend.