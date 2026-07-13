How Man City could lose almost £7m this summer due to Barcelona transfer decision

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jul 2026 15:45

Manchester City could miss out on a payment of almost £7m should Barcelona sell forward Ferran Torres this summer, according to a report.

Torres spent 17 months at the Etihad Stadium between August 2020 and January 2022 before joining Barca for an initial €55m (£46.9m) plus a further €10m (£8.5m) in add-ons, which have been achieved.

The 26-year-old has since recorded 65 goals and 23 assists in 207 appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions, playing regularly as a versatile attacker under head coach Hansi Flick.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Torres has won seven trophies with Barcelona including three La Liga titles, scoring 16 goals in 33 league games to help the club retain the Spanish top-flight title last season.

The Spain international has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Camp Nou, and The Athletic reports that Barca are open to selling the forward this summer.

Barca selling Torres would result in financial blow for Man City

It is understood that Barcelona would be forced to make a payment of around €8m (£6.8m) to Man City if they extend Torres’s contract due to a clause in the deal they agreed with the Premier League club, taking the total fee of his 2022 transfer to around €73m (£62.3m).

Anonymous sources familiar with the situation have said that Barca’s sporting director Deco was reluctant to offer Torres a contract extension because of this clause.

Barcelona are keen to avoid the possibility of Torres leaving as a free agent at the end of 2026-27 season and will entertain offers for his services this summer.

It has previously been reported that Barca have set their asking price at €50m (£43m) for Torres as they look to maximise the financial return from any potential sale.

Reports from Spain claim that Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain have held talks over a proposed deal to sign Torres, but an official bid is yet to have been submitted.

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

PSG, Atletico linked with summer swoop for Torres

Another club that have been credited with an interest in Torres is Atletico Madrid, whose current sporting director Mateu Alemany was in the same role at Barcelona when the attacker was signed from Man City.

However, a senior source at Atletico has denied the club were considering a move for Torres, seemingly leaving PSG are the current frontrunners for his signature.

Barcelona’s decision to not extend Torres’s contract comes as a somewhat minor financial blow for Man City, but Enzo Maresca's side have already generated £55.4m from the attacker’s sale – more than double what they spent to sign him from Valencia six years ago.

The decision for Barca to sell Torres comes at a time when president Joan Laporta has confirmed that an deal has been agreed to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

Flick’s side have already signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for around £69m this summer, while they have not given up hope in their pursuit of top target Julian Alvarez from Atletico.