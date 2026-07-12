Barcelona transfer news: La Liga champions set Ferran Torres asking price - but PSG are reluctant to pay it

By Ben Sully | 12 Jul 2026 16:59 , Last updated: 12 Jul 2026 17:03

Barcelona have reportedly set their asking price for Paris Saint-Germain target Ferran Torres.

PSG recently sold Goncalo Ramos to AC Milan and are widely expected to offload Randal Kolo Muani, who recently completed a loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

As a result, Luis Enrique needs to add a new centre-forward to his frontline, with Torres seen as a viable target.

Enrique will be fully aware of Torres's talents after handing the forward his international debut during his time as Spain head coach.

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona set Torres asking price

A recent report claimed that talks between PSG and Barcelona were already at an 'advanced' stage.

However, according to Diario Sport, there is a gap between Barcelona and PSG's valuation of the player.

The Blaugrana have set Torres' asking price at €50m (£43m) as they look to maximise the financial return from any potential sale.

Meanwhile, PSG could make an offer below €40m (£34), with the French giants reluctant to pay a premium price for a player who is out of contract next summer.

The report suggests that Barcelona may have to reduce their expectations if Torres makes it clear he wants to pursue a move to the Parc des Princes.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Why Ferran could swap Barcelona for PSG

Ferran has not been actively looking for a move away, but there has been no publicised progress in contract talks at a time when PSG are showing a keen interest.

The Spain international may appreciate that the Champions League winners clearly value his talents, especially as Barcelona's summer business suggests he may find regular game time hard to come by.

A place on the flanks appears out of the question, considering Barcelona have signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and have reached an agreement to recruit Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

As it stands, he is Barcelona's first-choice option to play through the middle following Robert Lewandowski's departure.

However, that is likely to change as the Blaugrana search for a high-quality forward, with Julian Alvarez seen as their top target.