France lineup vs. Spain: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 semi-final as Real Madrid star fights for place

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Jul 2026 14:33 , Last updated: 12 Jul 2026 14:41

Aiming to become just the third team to reach three consecutive World Cup finals, France will face regular rivals Spain in Tuesday's opening semi-final, with just a few starting spots up for grabs.

At his last tournament as national coach, Didier Deschamps has kept a relatively settled side, and no change is expected to the French back four, while Mike Maignan will earn his 47th cap in goal.

Once again, it should be a familiar unit featuring Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba, plus Jules Kounde and Lucas Digne on either flank.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni has been sidelined by a thigh injury for the last two games, so it remains to be seen if he will be risked; having filled in admirably, Manu Kone could continue to deputise.

Recently labelled Les Bleus' "best midfielder" by 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, the Manchester United target is set to partner Adrien Rabiot if he can shake off a knee issue that saw him substituted in the quarter-final win over Morocco.

After missing from the spot, Kylian Mbappe still scored his eight goal of the tournament in that match, and he will seek more in midweek as an intense Golden Boot race nears its climax.

Mbappe was taken off in the second half but should recover from a minor ankle sprain. His deputy Marcus Thuram has missed most of the campaign with a calf injury, but after resuming full training the Inter Milan man can join fellow reserve striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on the bench.

As ever, Michael Olise and Ballon D'Or winner Ousmane Dembele are set to support their captain up front, with PSG pair Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue battling for the final spot; Manchester City magician Rayan Cherki will remain a luxury substitute.

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

> Click here to see how Spain could line up for their World Cup semi-final against France