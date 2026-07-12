Spain lineup vs. France: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 semi-final as Arsenal star Merino seeks start

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Jul 2026 10:12

Ahead of just their second World Cup semi-final, 2010 winners Spain - who must beat old foes France to reach this year's decider - have a handful of selection calls to make.

Set for a showdown with Les Bleus on Tuesday evening, Luis de la Fuente's side have only conceded one goal so far, and a back four featuring Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Bordeaux-born Aymeric Laporte and Real Madrid-bound Marc Cucurella should start again.

Behind them, solid goalkeeper Unai Simon continues to keep David Raya and Joan Garcia on the bench, but De La Fuente has some dilemmas to resolve elsewhere.

Continuing his best run of form in the famous red shirt, Mikel Oyarzabal has scored four goals at this World Cup and should lead a fluid front line, but Ferran Torres is an able alternative.

Meanwhile, wingers Nico Williams, Victor Munoz and Yeremy Pino could push for promotion from the bench, as all three look to prove their fitness following injury.

As a result, Alex Baena is not certain of retaining his place on the left flank, following a subdued showing in the quarter-final win over Belgium.

In midfield, double match-winner Mikel Merino has a strong claim to start alongside Rodri after making a major impact from the bench in consecutive knockout games; Barcelona star Pedri is also aiming to usurp Paris Saint Germain's Fabian Ruiz, while Gavi and Martin Zubimendi remain deluxe subs.

Lamine Yamal has been below his best so far this summer, but the teenage winger offers an added dimension on La Roja's right, having first proved his potency during a successful Euro 2024 campaign.

Spain possible starting lineup: Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

> Click here to see how France could line up for their World Cup semi-final against Spain