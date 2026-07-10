Spain 2-1 Belgium: Why Mikel Merino must start for La Roja in World Cup 2026 semi-final

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Jul 2026 23:07

Spain kept their World Cup 2026 dreams alive with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium, booking their place in the semi-finals thanks to another decisive contribution from Mikel Merino.

The Arsenal player, who also scored the decisive late goal against Portugal in the Round of 16, was introduced in the 86th minute with the score level at 1-1 - after goals from Fabian Ruiz and Charles De Ketelaere - and took just two minutes to make his mark, firing home the winner to send La Roja into the final four.

Spain, as a result, will now begin preparations for their upcoming semi-final clash against the formidable France, and after delivering back-to-back winners, Merino has certainly made a compelling case to be named in Luis de la Fuente's starting 11.

A decisive difference-maker

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Spain have controlled the majority of possession in all of their matches at World Cup 2026, highlighted by their average of 66% possession being higher than any other team at the tournament.

Despite their dominance of the ball and immense technical quality throughout the squad, there have been periods where they have struggled to convert that control into meaningful chances, particularly in the knockout rounds.

After confidently dispatching Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32, Spain have had to rely on late goals in each of their last two matches, with one man in particular proving decisive on both occasions.

In the Round of 16 against Portugal, Merino was introduced in the 85th-minute with the game still goalless, and just six minutes later the 30-year-old clinically finished past Diogo Costa to snatch a late win.

Merino was once again brought Into play with the scores level in the quarter-final against Belgium, replacing Dani Olmo in the 86th minute and subsequently scoring the winner just two minutes later with a true poacher's finish.

Although neither goal was a spectacular individual effort, both have demonstrated Merino's knack for arriving in the right place at the right time and providing the clinical edge that Spain have lacked.

Now set to face a France side with the attacking quality to punish Spain - something Portugal and Belgium ultimately failed to do - La Roja cannot afford another display of dominance without decisiveness.

Therefore, Merino, who has repeatedly shown that he can provide that exact quality, certainly has a strong case to be awarded a starting place in De la Fuente's semi-final starting team.

Form over familiarity?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The biggest argument against handing Merino a starting spot in the semi-final is that De la Fuente may be reluctant to disrupt the current familiarity and cohesion of his starting 11 at such a late stage in the tournament.

The front four of Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal has started each of La Roja's three knockout round fixtures thus far, and all have demonstrated their fantastic ability.

However, there has too often been little penetration in their last two matches, and at this stage in a tournament, big decisions can prove decisive.

Rewarding Merino with a start in the front four would introduce a different dynamic that France would have seen little of throughout the World Cup, providing a fresh challenge for Les Bleus to research and prepare for.

Merino offers the ability to occupy space in the middle of the box, which could help draw defenders away from the likes of Yamal and Baena to create chances, while also giving the option of crossing into the penalty area to a more physical target.

In addition, Merino would also provide the physicality to help track back and defend against the superstar France attack, including Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

All of these factors could prove pivotal to Spain's chances, but Merino's biggest quality remains his ability to deliver defining moments - and starting the midfielder in the semi-final could define La Roja's World Cup.