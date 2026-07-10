Transfer news and rumours today: Chelsea target agrees La Liga 'contract', Coventry's new winger, Wrexham's goalkeeper

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jul 2026 22:41

Reported Chelsea target Morten Hjulmand has signed a contract with Atletico Madrid ahead of his move from Sporting Lisbon, the latest report has claimed.

The Blues have been in the market for midfielders this summer, with boss Xabi Alonso keen to strengthen in the middle of the pitch.

Granit Xhaka was thought to be a key target, but he appears set to stay at Sunderland despite significant interest from the Londoners.

Chelsea were also said to have interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who has long been linked to a move to the Premier League.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Dane has signed a contract with Atletico Madrid until 2031 ahead of his move to La Liga.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Coventry City transfer news: New Premier League winger?

Coventry City have agreed a £20m deal for Burnley winger Loum Tchaouna, the newest report has revealed.

The Sky Blues will be busy preparing for their first campaign in the top flight since 2011-12, but they will need a number of additions if they are to secure survival.

Boss Frank Lampard has seen his squad reinforced with two signings so far, but one area he may need to address in the market is his forward line.

While striker Haji Wright could be a success in the Premier League next term, he will need consistent supply in the final third if he is to regularly score goals.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Coventry have struck a deal with Burnley for winger Loum Tchaouna worth £20m, with the forward seen as a top priority for Lampard.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Wrexham transfer news: Two new goalkeeper targets?

Wrexham are monitoring Everton goalkeeper Mark Travers and Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson, the latest report has claimed.

The 2026-27 Championship season looks set to be one of the most exciting editions of the competition in years.

A number of clubs will be looking to make the leap to the Premier League, including Wrexham, who finished seventh in 2025-26.

If the Red Dragons are to earn promotion, they will need to strengthen in the summer transfer window, and they may benefit from reinforcing their defence.

Sky Sports News report that the Welsh side are looking at bringing in a starting goalkeeper, with the club having identified Everton's Mark Travers and Sunderland's Anthony Patterson.