Arsenal transfer news: Gunners among 'five Premier League clubs' keeping tabs on Vinicius Junior's contract talks

By Carter White | 10 Jul 2026 16:53

Arsenal are reportedly one of five Premier League clubs who have asked to be kept informed of Vinicius Junior's contract situation at Real Madrid.

There could be another Brazilian arriving at the Emirates before the 25-year-old, though, with Arsenal supposedly reaching an agreement for the signing of midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Focusing back to the Madrid matter at hand, Vinicius recently claimed that he is in 'no hurry' to sign fresh terms at the Bernabeu, with his current deal with the 15-time European champions expiring in 2027.

The left winger enjoyed a steady campaign by his extremely-high standards, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists across all competition as Los Blancos lost out on the La Liga title to arch rivals Barcelona.

There was also recent disappointment on the international scene for Vinicius, with Brazil dumped out of the 2026 World Cup at the round-of-16 stage by Erling Haaland's dark horses Norway.

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Arsenal one of five PL clubs 'seriously considering' Vinicius

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid and Vinicius are preparing to reopen contract negotiations after Brazil's exit from the World Cup, with discussions stalling and later paused during the middle of last season.

The report claims that the Los Blancos have made one thing clear: the 25-year-old sensation will be placed on the transfer list if he fails to put pen to paper on new terms at the Bernabeu this summer.

It is understood that club president Florentino Perez is reluctant to lose Vinicius on a free transfer at the expiration of his current contract in 2027, meaning that the winger could be on the move this year.

Arsenal - alongside Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool - are being kept informed of the attacker's situation and would 'seriously consider' a move if the player became available.

Real Madrid have supposedly offered to raise Vinicius's basic salary from £350,000 per week to over £400,000, however, it is said that the player's representatives are aiming closer to the £500,000-per-week mark.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press, ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy

Vinicius Junior next club: Where could the Brazilian go?

The report also states that Bayern Munich are interested in Vinicius, with the Bundesliga champions said to be one of only a few European clubs who could afford the arrival of the world-class forward.

On top of Bavarian suitors, there is clear fondness of the 25-year-old from the Saudi Pro League, where the former Flamengo man would double his salary should he opt to move away from the European ecosystem.

Without any true superstars in their team at the moment, Arsenal would raise plenty of eyebrows by completing a deal for Vinicius, who would be a shoo-in on the left flank for Arteta's battle-hardened bunch.