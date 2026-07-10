Chelsea transfer news: Blues, Brighton 'battling' to sign Serie A defensive prodigy this summer

By Carter White | 10 Jul 2026 16:29 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 16:30

Chelsea have reportedly joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the race for Atalanta BC defender Honest Ahanor this summer.

The Blues have arguably the best right-back in world football in the form of Reece James, who was struggled with hamstring-related setbacks in recent times whilst on international duty with England.

However, the Chelsea star is supposedly set to feature for the Three Lions in their World Cup quarter-final clash with Norway on Saturday night, with the winners facing either Argentina or Switzerland in the final four.

One player who could be departing Stamford Bridge this summer is midfielder Andrey Santos, with the Brazilian edging towards a £50m move to the Theatre of Dreams to join Manchester United.

With Jarell Quansah suspended for two matches due to his red card against Mexico at the Azteca on Monday morning, it is likely to be either James or Djed Spence at right-back for England versus Norway.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Chelsea, Brighton battle for Atalanta star Ahanor?

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Chelsea have recently joined the race for the services of Ahanor, who received his senior international debut for Italy in friendly matches earlier in the summer.

The report claims that the Blues face competition from Premier League counterparts Brighton for the 18-year-old, with the two clubs set for a transfer battle for the centre-back this summer.

As well as Chelsea and the Seagulls, it is understood that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are also huge admirers of teenage sensation Ahanor.

The two-time Italy international only made the switch to Atalanta from fellow Serie A outfit Genoa last summer for a total financial package of £17m, however, he could be on the move yet again.

Ahanor still has two years left on his current deal with La Dea, meaning the selling club are in no immediate rush to part ways with a defensive prodigy who played nine times in the Champions League last season.

© Imago

Brighton's defensive dealings

After an eighth-placed finish in the 2025-26 Premier League standings, Brighton are gearing up for a potential Conference League campaign, given that they can navigate themselves into the League Phase via the qualification rounds.

There have already been seismic changes at centre-back for the Seagulls, with standout defender Jan Paul van Hecke moving to Tottenham for a fee in the region of £50m in the middle of June.

Keen to replace the Dutchman before the start of the new campaign, Brighton swooped to poach compatriot Pascal Struijk from Leeds United, with Ahanor potentially the next arrival on the South Coast.