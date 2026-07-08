Man Utd transfer news: Ederson medical 'delay raises late questions over £38.8m deal

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Jul 2026 00:28

Contrary to some reports, Manchester United are still said to be on the verge of signing Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson after agreeing a fee of £38.8m in early June.

The Brazilian is set to sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further year.

United are expected to pay an initial £35m, with the remaining sum made up of achievable add-ons.

Atalanta were keen to sell Ederson this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year, with the deal now hinging on the outcome of detailed medical examinations, talkSPORT reports.

Detailed medicals 'delay' Ederson announcement at Old Trafford

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Given Brazil's previous participation at the World Cup, United were said to be taking extra care over Ederson’s fitness before finalising the move.

The 26-year-old has featured in 180 matches for Atalanta and was part of their Europa League-winning squad in 2023-24, though he did not play in their final Serie A game amid transfer speculation.

Head coach Raffaele Palladino confirmed Ederson’s absence was a joint decision, citing ongoing negotiations.

Manchester City previously scouted the midfielder, but United have moved quickly to secure his services.

United’s summer recruitment continues with Santos deal

© Imago

Ederson may not be Michael Carrick’s first signing, as United have also agreed a £50m deal to sign Chelsea’s Andrey Santos.

The young Brazilian is expected to sign a five-year contract, with only minor details left before an official announcement.

Carrick, who signed a contract until 2028 after guiding United to third in the Premier League, is overseeing a summer of significant change at Old Trafford.

The club are seeking a replacement for Casemiro, who looks set to join Inter Miami.

United’s interest in bolstering their midfield is believed to extend beyond Ederson and Santos.

The club are also tracking Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton as alternative or additional targets.

With Champions League football secured for next season, Carrick and the recruitment team are keen to ensure United have the depth and quality needed to compete on all fronts.