Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils handed big boost in bid to sign “dream” £85m midfield target

By Lewis Blain | 08 Jul 2026 12:34

Manchester United have been handed fresh encouragement in their pursuit of one of their leading midfield targets this summer.

Michael Carrick is still looking to strengthen his options in the middle of the pitch, with further additions wanted alongside the expected arrival of Ederson from Atalanta.

The Red Devils could now step up their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni, who has previously been described as their "dream target" to replace Casemiro.

Real Madrid now open to selling Man Utd target Aurelien Tchouameni

© Imago

Real Madrid are becoming increasingly open to selling the France midfielder this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

United have already explored the conditions required to sign the 26-year-old and are now reportedly keen to progress talks over a potential move.

Tchouameni is said to be open to joining United if it becomes clear that he is no longer wanted in Madrid, where he remains under contract until 2028.

The development represents a significant boost for the Red Devils, with Real previously reluctant to consider losing the Les Bleus international, who is currently at the 2026 World Cup, where he is set to face Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that the Spanish giants could demand around €100 million (£85 million) for his signature.

However, no resolution is expected until after the tournament.

United are expected to sign Ederson from Atalanta but still want further midfield reinforcements after missing out on several targets, including Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Aurelien Tchouameni is the dream midfield signing at Old Trafford

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Tchouameni would be about as close as United could realistically get to finding a natural successor to Casemiro.

Fabrizio Romano has previously described the Real Madrid midfielder as United's "dream target", claiming the club believe he possesses the perfect profile to replace the Brazilian.

It is easy to understand the attraction, as Tchouameni is entering his prime years, has experience of winning major honours and can provide the defensive protection, physicality and composure that Carrick's midfield requires.

The £85 million valuation would make this a hugely expensive deal, particularly with United looking for multiple additions in the position. However, after watching several Premier League targets move elsewhere for similarly enormous fees, Tchouameni suddenly does not look quite as unattainable.

If Madrid are genuinely ready to negotiate and the player is open to Old Trafford, United may finally have an opportunity to land the statement midfield signing their rebuild needs.