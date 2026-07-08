Chelsea transfer news: Granit Xhaka speaks out on Sunderland future amid Xabi Alonso reunion hopes

By Darren Plant | 08 Jul 2026 15:32

Switzerland international Granit Xhaka has committed his future to Sunderland, amid speculation of interest from Chelsea.

Xhaka is currently starring for his country at the World Cup, with Switzerland overcoming Colombia on penalties on Tuesday night to reach to the quarter-finals.

Despite his focus being on performing for his nation, the 33-year-old has found himself in the headlines through interest from Chelsea.

Xabi Alonso, Xhaka's manager at Bayer Leverkusen, has been keen to reunite himself with one of his former players.

However, Sunderland have shown no interest in considering any approaches or offers that have been made by Chelsea.

© Imago / News Images

Chelsea-linked Xhaka commits himself to Sunderland

After Switzerland's famous triumph on Tuesday, Xhaka spoke to DAZN about his future at the Stadium of Light.

He said: "Sunderland has been my home since day one. We are all very happy.

"I have decided to stay where I am; the most important thing is family. I am ready to make history with them."

© Iconsport / Alberto Gardin / ZUMA Press Wire

What next for Chelsea?

Alonso needs to add as much experience to his Chelsea squad as possible, and Xhaka could have been a difference-maker.

Instead, Chelsea are having to reassess their options, even if that is seemingly including the possible sale of Andrey Santos.

Sports Mole recently assessed why Chelsea should sell Enzo Fernandez than cash in on a player who could thrive alongside Moises Caicedo.

Nevertheless, Chelsea still need to sign a physically-imposing midfielder with plenty of experience, ideally in the Premier League, regardless of whether Fernandez or Santos leave Stamford Bridge.