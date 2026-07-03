Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo favourite 'could be sold' in complex summer window

By Darren Plant | 03 Jul 2026 12:17

Chelsea are allegedly open to cashing in on Andrey Santos during the summer transfer window.

On Friday morning, Real Madrid released an official statement to declare that they were not intending on making a bid to sign Enzo Fernandez over the coming weeks.

While that could turn out to be a tactical move in an effort to sign the £120m-valued Argentina international, their current stance has ramifications for Chelsea.

With the Blues under spending restrictions this summer, it essentially forces BlueCo to consider cashing in on other prized assets if they want to add players to Xabi Alonso's squad.

According to BBC Sport, that has led to Santos' future coming under the microscope.

© Imago

Why could Chelsea sell Andrey Santos?

Santos has made a total of 26 starts and 21 substitute outings for Chelsea since last summer, highlighting that he is an important squad member.

At the same time, the Brazil international is unlikely to be a first-choice pick under Alonso, unless he enjoys an excellent pre-season.

Therefore, Chelsea may be open to selling a player who they signed for somewhere between £13m and £18m back in January 2023, and whose sale would mark a substantial profit on their accounts.

Chelsea may also be of the opinion that the 22-year-old's asking price has risen due to the amount of money that the likes of Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have cost across the last week.

The report states a specific valuation for Santos has not been set, yet it is plausible to expect Chelsea to want at least double what they paid Vasco Da Gama.

© Imago

Should Chelsea sell Santos?

While Chelsea's owners have received criticism for many of their purchases in recent years, Santos is one of the success stories.

His 10 goals and four assists in Ligue 1 during 2024-25 were pivotal in Strasbourg earning Conference League football for last season, subsequently enhancing their stock in the process.

In total, Santos has 15 goals and 10 assists from 92 appearances for Chelsea and Strasbourg, and there is scope for him to improve if Alonso pairs him alongside Moises Caicedo next season.

Although BlueCo may become fixated on their issues with the relevant financial regulations, Santos is still only 22 years of age and with the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Even if Chelsea need to soften their stance regarding Fernandez, it makes more sense to keep Santos than the wantaway Argentine.