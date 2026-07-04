Chelsea transfer news: Como 'preparing' improved bid for Blues defender amid Inter Milan interest

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Jul 2026 20:28

Como are reportedly preparing a second offer to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah during the summer transfer window.

Chalobah is currently with the England squad at the 2026 World Cup, but his future appears to lie away from Chelsea.

The centre-back's representatives are reportedly working behind the scenes on a potential move away from Stamford Bridge, with Inter Milan and Como both linked with a transfer.

Como preparing second bid for Trevoh Chalobah?

© Imago

Chalobah emerged as a priority target for Como this summer, with the Serie A club submitting an official offer worth around €25m (£21.6m).

Chelsea immediately rejected the bid, indicating that any interested club would need to improve the offer before negotiations could begin.

The England defender is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, with the Blues holding the option to extend the deal by a further year.

As a result, Chelsea are in a strong position to demand a sizeable transfer fee, with the club reportedly valuing Chalobah at around £30m (€35m), while the defender is keen on a move to Italy.

According to Sky Sports News, Como are preparing to increase their offer to £25.7m (€30m) plus £4.28m (€5m) in add-ons, which could be enough to satisfy Chelsea.

Trevoh Chalobah: Como facing Inter Milan threat?

© Imago / Action Plus

Como could face strong competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan for Chalobah, although they currently appear to be leading the race.

Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Chalobah's representatives are in Milan, with talks over personal terms with Inter already underway.

While agreeing personal terms should not be a problem for Inter, matching Chelsea's valuation of the defender could prove more difficult.

The Chelsea academy graduate has made over 150 appearances for the Blues, scoring eight goals, and is also reportedly attracting interest from Crystal Palace.