Why Granit Xhaka was right to reject Chelsea as Sunderland receive massive transfer boost

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jul 2026 20:42

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka is making the right decision rejecting Chelsea in favour of staying at the Stadium of Light, a former Black Cats and Arsenal midfielder has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Switzerland international was hitherto linked with a shock move to Stamford Bridge in order to reunite with Xabi Alonso, whom he enjoyed an excellent relationship with at Bayer Leverkusen during their 2023-24 Invincibles campaign.

However, after it was reported that Chelsea could be blocked from signing Xhaka after Sunderland rejected an £8m offer, the door has now firmly slammed shut on the midfielder joining the Blues.

Xhaka was supposedly open to making the switch to the English capital, but following conversations with the Sunderland hierarchy, he has pledged his loyalty to the Black Cats again.

The 33-year-old was instrumental in Sunderland's successful first season back in the Premier League, scoring one goal and setting up six more in 34 appearances as Regis Le Bris's side unexpectedly qualified for the Europa League.

Why Sunderland's Granit Xhaka made right decision rejecting Chelsea

© Imago / News Images

After Xhaka's reasons for snubbing Chelsea were revealed, ex-Sunderland midfielder Stefan Schwarz has praised his decision to continue on Wearside and turn down the chance to return to a traditional Big Six club.

"It’s football and anything can happen," Schwarz exclusively told Sports Mole. "The relationship between Alonso and Xhaka, Alonso would like Xhaka at Chelsea because of his experience and leadership and can help him and also the team next season.

"For Xhaka, the best place for him is at Sunderland. He has done a great job so far with his performance and leadership in his first season, leading Sunderland into Europe.

"So there is more to come from him at Sunderland as this year is even bigger than last season as being in Europa League is tough with Premier League and Xhaka’s experience can really help the team."

Sunderland beat Xhaka's admirers Chelsea 2-1 on the final day of the Premier League season, a result which ensured the Black Cats' place in the Europa League while simultaneously extinguishing the Blues' prospects of playing in Europe next term.

Would Granit Xhaka tarnish his Arsenal legacy by joining Chelsea?

© Imago

Had Chelsea managed to twist Sunderland's arm and bring Xhaka to Stamford Bridge, the reaction from Arsenal supporters would have been fascinating to witness.

A plethora of players have swapped red for blue down the years - most notably Ashley Cole, Cesc Fabregas, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Olivier Giroud - and none are held in high regard by Gooners anymore.

However, Xhaka's case should have been different; the Switzerland midfielder is past his prime years - even if his displays in 2025-26 suggested otherwise - would not be joining a direct title rival, and he arguably owes Arsenal fans nothing.

Xhaka and his family may never forget that fateful day against Crystal Palace in 2019, and his unexpected renaissance was down to the faith placed in him by Mikel Arteta and his teammates, not the supporters who wanted him gone.

The midfielder got most of those fans back on side by the time he left, but not to the point where those supporters who called for his exit deserve unwavering loyalty from the midfielder.

Stefan Schwarz was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill's England to win the World Cup odds.