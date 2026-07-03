Chelsea transfer news: Real reasons why Sunderland star Granit Xhaka made U-turn over Xabi Alonso reunion

By Ben Sully | 03 Jul 2026 19:28 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 20:13

Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka reportedly factored in the chance to lead the club in the Europa League in his decision to snub a transfer to Chelsea.

The Blues made an £8m offer for Xhaka as they looked to reunite with the Switzerland international with his former boss Xabi Alonso.

The pair enjoyed significant success at Bayer Leverkusen, completing a league and cup double in an invincible domestic season in 2023-24.

Sunderland rejected Chelsea's initial proposal, but rumours have continued to circulate about a potential switch to Stamford Bridge.

© Imago / APL

Xhaka completes U-turn over Chelsea move

However, according to Sky Sports News, Xhaka will remain at the Stadium of Light for the upcoming season.

The former Arsenal man was said to be open to exploring a potential move to Stamford Bridge before making a U-turn to 'reaffirm' his commitment to Sunderland.

The chance to captain the Black Cats in the Europa League was an important factor in Xhaka's decision.

The report also states that Sunderland's long-term ambition and Xhaka's 'strong relationship' with the club's fans were also key reasons behind his decision to stay put.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will undoubtedly be delighted to retain the services of a top-quality midfielder and an important leader.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea, meanwhile, will have to look elsewhere in their efforts to bolster Xabi Alonso's midfield options ahead of next season.

The Blues have been linked with a potential move for Bournemouth star Alex Scott, who would command a much greater fee than Xhaka.

The highly-rated Scott has proved himself at Premier League level and played a key role in a Bournemouth side that achieved a top-six finish last season.

However, the 22-year-old lacks the experience and valuable leadership skills that appeared to be key factors in their pursuit of Xhaka.