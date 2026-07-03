Brazil vs. Norway: The key World Cup 2026 last-16 statistics to watch ahead of Sunday's clash

By Alexis Pereira | 03 Jul 2026 18:19

Brazil and Norway meet at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday at 10pm BST in the World Cup 2026 last 16. Brazil have not been eliminated at this stage since 1990, when they fell to Argentina. Norway, meanwhile, are experiencing the strongest run in their World Cup history — they had never won a knockout match before defeating Ivory Coast in the last 32.

Brazil have never beaten Norway in their entire head-to-head history. Across four meetings, the record reads two draws and two defeats, including a group stage loss at the 1998 World Cup — the last time Norway appeared in the tournament before qualifying for North America.

Brazil have also not eliminated a European side at a World Cup since their fifth title in 2002. Historical records aside, here is a full statistical breakdown of what to watch for in Sunday's last-16 clash, compiled from data provided by SofaScore and Opta Analyst.

Collective data points toward how Brazil vs. Norway should unfold

Average possession per game at World Cup 2026

Brazil: 57.8%

Norway: 49.8%

After four matches, Ancelotti's side have confirmed their predisposition to dominate the ball. Although the Brazil vs. Morocco game was more evenly split (51%), Brazil had the lion's share of possession against Haiti (57%), Scotland (54%) and Japan (69%).

Solbakken's side, as expected, controlled possession against underdogs Iraq (61%), but were unable to do so against the more formidable Senegal (42%) and France (43%). In the last 32, Norway sat at 53% against Ivory Coast, sharing the responsibility.

Big chances created at World Cup 2026

Brazil: 17, with nine missed

Norway: 18, with 11 wasted

Brazil are therefore expected to dominate the ball while Norway will look for quick attacking transitions to cause problems. Without possession, Brazil will employ their press-and-recover approach, pushing up the pitch to force Norway into errors during their build-up play.

Average accurate passes per game at World Cup 2026

Brazil: 525

Norway: 379

As a direct consequence of greater possession, Brazil complete more passes than Norway. Given the balance of responsibility falls on Brazil to create, this pattern is expected to continue. With Norway looking to compress their lines, Brazil will need to rely on combinations and individual quality to progress.

Worth monitoring is the fact that against Japan, Ancelotti encouraged his side to deliver crosses after half-time to break down their defensive block. In total, 39 balls were sent into the Japanese box — 12 in the first half and a remarkable 27 in the second.

Goals scored at World Cup 2026

Brazil: 9

Norway: 10

Should Norway successfully set up in a low defensive block, a crossing-heavy approach is unlikely to prove effective for Brazil. Norway's squad average height is 1.87m, compared to Brazil's 1.83m. By way of reference, Japan's squad averaged 1.82m.

Shots at World Cup 2026

Brazil: 60 (26 on target, 15% conversion rate, 12th in tournament)

Norway: 44 (20 on target, 22.73% conversion rate, 4th in tournament)

Brazil take significant numbers of efforts in the final third and their volume eventually produces goals, but the conversion rate could be sharper. Norway shoot less but are among the most clinically efficient sides in the competition when it comes to finishing.

Shots conceded at World Cup 2026

Brazil: 40 (13 on target)

Norway: 59 (19 on target)

© Iconsport / Kyle Rodden / Cal Sport Media / Sipa USA

Defensively, Brazil have conceded only twice and rank among the tournament's sturdiest rearguards, while Norway have shipped eight goals. Part of the explanation is that Norway are among the sides that allow the most shots (7th in that category). It should be noted that the quality of opposition Brazil have faced has been comparatively lower.

With Norway's second-choice players on the pitch, France still managed 18 attempts. Even Iraq (11), Senegal (16) and Ivory Coast (14) found gaps in behind the Norwegian defensive lines. Given Brazil's attacking power, a similar story is expected on Sunday.

Individual standouts

Erling Haaland is an undeniable concern for the Brazilian manager. With five goals, the Norway centre-forward is among the leading scorers at the tournament, and while he can appear quiet on the ball for long stretches, he can find the net in a matter of seconds.

© Iconsport / Ulrik Pedersen / ZUMA Press Wire

Against Ivory Coast, for example, Haaland had more touches inside his own box (seven) than inside the opposition box (five). He touched the ball just 27 times in total — the fewest of any outfield player to start that last-32 fixture.

Despite that, he produced four shots — more than anyone else on the pitch — and scored the goal that sent Norway through. Gabriel Magalhaes, his Premier League rival, will be tasked with a man-marking assignment to limit the Norwegian striker's impact.

It will not be straightforward. Haaland has registered one of the highest top speeds at this tournament, recorded at 35.7 km/h. The fastest player at the World Cup remains Jules Kounde at 36.1 km/h. On the Brazil side, Danilo Santos leads with a top speed of 34.9 km/h.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Oscar Bobb (34.9 km/h) and Alexander Sorloth (34.5 km/h) are also expected to be deployed on the counter in wide areas. The maximum speeds recorded by Brazil's starting defensive line read as follows: Danilo (33.7 km/h), Marquinhos (33.2 km/h), Douglas Santos (31 km/h) and Gabriel Magalhaes (31 km/h).

Bruno Guimaraes is the primary creative hope for Brazil. He is the tournament's second-highest provider of assists with four, one behind Michael Olise. Vinicius Junior has averaged 2.5 shots on target per match, the fourth-best figure in the competition. Haaland leads with three on-target shots per game (third overall).

Finally, Alisson will be looking for a clean sheet against Norway. The Brazil goalkeeper has prevented 1.19 goals at this World Cup (fourth overall). Orjan Nyland, by comparison, has had considerably less impact, sitting at -0.65 goals prevented (34th overall).