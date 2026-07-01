By Saikat Mandal | 01 Jul 2026 13:33 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 14:14

No one saw that coming. No one. Surrounded by six Japanese shirts in the 93rd minute of a World Cup knockout tie, logic dictated that Bruno Guimaraes would unleash a thunderous left-footed strike and try to become Brazil's hero.

Wrong. The boy from Rio de Janeiro chose the one option nobody else had imagined, threading a pass so impossibly delicate it seemed to bend time itself, slicing Japan's defence wide open and inviting potential future Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli to glide his shot past the goalkeeper and send Brazil into the round of 16.

Amid the pandemonium, while Martinelli disappeared beneath a sea of yellow shirts, Carlo Ancelotti's applause was reserved for the architect, the man whose imagination had turned chaos into art.

That pass revealed everything Bruno Guimaraes has always been: a midfielder blessed with Zico's vision, Garrincha's imagination and, at his most majestic, the artistry of Socrates. Some footballers control matches; Guimaraes composes them.

It comes as no surprise that Arsenal want him to become the heartbeat of their midfield; the greater mystery is why it took the rest of the footballing world so long to fall in love with the Michelangelo of Brazilian football.

Bruno Guimaraes: A true leader who values life's journey

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When Newcastle United signed Guimaraes from Lyon for £35m in January 2022, the Magpies were languishing in 19th place, staring relegation in the face rather than dreaming of silverware.

"We're going to become a big power in world football," Guimaraes declared shortly after arriving on Tyneside, and while many dismissed it as the optimism of a new signing, the Brazilian had already begun writing the first chapter of Newcastle's remarkable transformation.

It is not merely Guimaraes's inexhaustible engine or extraordinary footballing ability that commands admiration, but the way he remains fiercely loyal to the principles, memories and people that shaped the man long before they moulded the footballer.

In an era where midfielders wear numbers that define their position - four, six or eight - Guimaraes proudly carries the number 39 on his back.

It is a number that speaks not of tactics or tradition, but of sacrifice, gratitude and a father's quiet devotion, making Guimaraes one of football's most compelling characters away from the spotlight.

“It’s magical. The number 39 gave me everything in life. It brought me here to Newcastle. It fed me, clothed me, and paid for the trips that allowed me to chase my dream of becoming a footballer,” Guimaraes once said.

“The number 039 was my father’s taxi number in Rio de Janeiro. My father drove that yellow taxi day and night so I could have food. Now, when he walks down the streets of Newcastle, on the other side of the world, people stop him and ask for pictures. That yellow taxi kept my dream alive."

The yellow taxi may never have left the streets of Rio, yet its journey ultimately carried Bruno Guimaraes to St James' Park, where every touch of the ball serves as a quiet tribute to the man who drove it for countless sleepless nights.

Bruno Guimaraes: The adopted Geordie

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Guimaraes has registered 31 goals and 32 assists in 195 appearances for Newcastle United, but statistics barely begin to explain what he has come to mean to a city that wears football like a second skin.

Newcastle have always belonged to the working class, and in Guimaraes the supporters found a player who mirrors their identity: gifted enough to illuminate a match with his silky touches, yet humble enough to chase every loose ball as though it were his last.

During the opening four matches of the 2024-25 Premier League season alone, the Brazilian covered an astonishing 45.98 kilometres, a remarkable illustration of a footballer whose industry is every bit as extraordinary as his imagination.

Character, more than numbers, is Guimaraes's greatest contribution to Tyneside, where his elegance on the ball has always been matched by an unwavering willingness to fight for the badge.

“He’s an adopted Geordie, and represents everything the supporters want to see,” Eddie Howe said. “He’s got creative flair, work-rate, heart. I trust him implicitly.”

Despite operating in football's most demanding position, Guimaraes has somehow combined relentless physical endurance with the responsibility of being Newcastle's chief creator, a rare blend that makes him one of the Premier League's most complete midfielders.

When Newcastle ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy by lifting the EFL Cup at Wembley, it was Guimaraes who walked to the steps as captain to raise the silverware, an image that will forever occupy a special place in the club's modern history.

Only weeks later, against Liverpool, he quietly added another chapter by making his 66th consecutive Premier League start, surpassing Danny Simpson's long-standing club record for an outfield player.

Financial reality has already forced Newcastle to part with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak, while Sandro Tonali could yet become the next difficult sacrifice in a summer shaped by balancing the books.

Players can be replaced; Bruno Guimaraes cannot.

Strip Newcastle of their captain and they lose far more than a midfielder - they lose the heartbeat of a team that has rebuilt itself around his courage, imagination and relentless spirit, which is why the club continue to hold onto him with the desperation of a man shielding the last candle from a storm.

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: Why he is everything the Gunners need

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Mikel Arteta has built one of Europe's finest young midfields in Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, yet Arsenal continue to search for one final piece capable of turning a brilliant team into champions.

The Gunners have reportedly seen a verbal offer of just under £60m rejected by Newcastle, although few expect that to end their pursuit of a player Arteta believes could transform the complexion of his midfield.

So what exactly are Arsenal chasing?

Is it the Guimaraes who leads the assist charts at the 2026 World Cup with four, a feat bettered by only Pele for Brazil in a single edition of the tournament since 1966?

Is it the midfielder who ghosts into the penalty area to score decisive goals when matches hang delicately in the balance?

Is it the technician whose dead-ball delivery has become another devastating weapon in an already overflowing armoury?

Actually, it is all of them. But perhaps Arsenal want something even greater than numbers.

They want a footballer who treats every tackle as a personal duel, every pass as a brushstroke and every match as an opportunity to leave behind a memory rather than merely another statistic.

Football will always celebrate tactics, trophies, transfer fees and expected goals, but those are not the things supporters carry with them for the rest of their lives.

Bruno Guimaraes is not merely a midfielder Arsenal want to sign - he is a story every football supporter wants to believe in.