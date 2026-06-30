Arsenal 'monitoring' former Leeds goalkeeper amid Kepa Arrizabalaga uncertainty

By Ben Sully | 01 Jul 2026 00:16

Arsenal have reportedly identified Illan Meslier as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 31-year-old completed a permanent move from Chelsea to Arsenal last summer after spending the 2024-25 season on loan at Bournemouth.

Unlike his experience with the Cherries, Arrizabalaga had to settle for a backup role behind Mikel Arteta's undisputed number one, David Raya.

Ten of his 12 appearances took place in the two domestic cup competitions, including a difficult outing in March's EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester City, which saw him make a costly error for Nico O'Reilly's opener.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper still has two years left to run on his contract, but there is a possibility that he could leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Kepa open to Arsenal exit

According to Sky Sports News, Arrizabalaga faces an uncertain future in north London despite being in no rush to depart.

The goalkeeper is open to entertaining a move if the right opportunity comes along that appeals from a professional and personal standpoint.

The update claims that Arsenal are keeping tabs on Meslier as a potential replacement for Arrizabalaga.

Meslier is currently searching for a new club after leaving Leeds following the expiry of his contract.

© Imago

Meslier's history of errors may deter Arsenal

The 26-year-old recorded 70 clean sheets in 215 appearances for the Yorkshire club, where he featured in two promotion campaigns.

The Frenchman has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt after featuring in 107 top-flight games during his time at Elland Road.

However, Meslier was no stranger to an error during his time at Leeds, resulting in him being demoted to the club's third-choice option behind Karl Darlow and Lucas Perri last term.

Arsenal will ultimately have to take that into consideration when they decide whether to pursue a free transfer.