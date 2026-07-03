Chelsea transfer news: Blues stalwart could be set for exit as 'talks underway' with Euro giants

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jul 2026 16:57

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah could be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old is currently with the England squad after being called up as a replacement for the injured Tino Livramento.

While Chalobah's focus may be on the 2026 World Cup, his representatives are reportedly working behind the scenes on a potential transfer away from Chelsea.

The academy graduate has made over 150 appearances for the Blues, scoring eight goals, but his long-term future at the club remains uncertain.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to Italy, while Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are also interested in bringing him to Selhurst Park.

Trevoh Chalobah set for Inter Milan move?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chalobah recently emerged as a target for Serie A side Como, who submitted an official offer worth around €25m (£21.6m).

The defender is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028, with Chelsea holding the option to extend the deal by a further year, and the Blues swiftly rejected the bid, indicating that a significantly improved offer would be required.

Chelsea are reportedly demanding around €40m (£34.5m) for the England international, who is said to be keen on a move to Italy this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chalobah's representatives are currently in Milan, with talks underway with Inter over personal terms.

Could Trevoh Chalobah move to Crystal Palace as potential deal?

© Imago

Agreeing personal terms is unlikely to be an issue for Inter, but whether the Nerazzurri can meet Chelsea's valuation remains to be seen.

Recent reports have also suggested that Chelsea have discussed Chalobah with Crystal Palace as part of wider negotiations, with the Blues keen to sign Maxence Lacroix this summer.

The ongoing talks suggest that Chalobah is ready for a new challenge, and a move to Inter could prove to be the ideal next step in his career.