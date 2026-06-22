Chelsea transfer news: Como targeting 'difficult' deal for Blues World Cup representative

By Darren Plant | 22 Jun 2026 11:08

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has allegedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Como.

Chalobah has been in the headlines over the past week after receiving a late call-up to England's World Cup squad.

Having not been available for the 4-2 win over Croatia, he now comes into contention for Tuesday's fixture against Ghana.

Nevertheless, with Xabi Alonso having become the new manager of Chelsea and faced with decisions over his bloated Blues squad, it remains unclear whether the 26-year-old will remain at Stamford Bridge.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chalobah has admirers in Italy as Como boss Cesc Fabregas contemplates his own options.

© Imago / Action Plus

Como ready to move for Chalobah?

The report claims that Como hold an interest in signing Chalobah, despite it being viewed as a 'difficult' deal to complete.

Despite securing Champions League qualification for the first time in their history, Como are said to have plans to be 'careful' with their transfer budget.

Furthermore, there is reportedly a major difference of opinion when it comes to valuations, while Chelsea chiefs still value Chalobah as an important member of the squad.

Chelsea are known to be in the market for a central defender with Premier League experience, yet cashing in on Chalobah would essentially mean that they require a further player of that profile.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Why could Chelsea sell Chalobah this summer?

As a homegrown talent with 151 appearances for Chelsea and 117 outings in the Premier League, Chalobah is an obvious asset to this young Chelsea squad.

He also brings versatility at a time when Alonso could play with a back three of four. Chalobah is capable of featuring at centre-back, the right-hand side of a back three and right-back.

However, he also has just two years remaining on his contract, with the option of a further 12 months. As per BlueCo's usual strategy when it comes to protecting the value of players, Chalobah is in the area where suitable offers will be considered.

Chelsea must also ensure that they comply with the Premier League's financial regulations. Any chance to make £30m+ pure profit on a homegrown player on contractual terms such as Chalobah's may prove too tempting to turn down.