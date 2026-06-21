Chelsea goalkeeper submits formal 'transfer request' as Todd Boehly makes £15m demand

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jun 2026 07:42

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has reportedly submitted a formal transfer request after growing tired of playing second fiddle at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues in a £21.2m deal from Villarreal in the summer of 2024, but he has been restricted to 11 Premier League appearances over the past two seasons.

Even though Robert Sanchez has failed to convince in between the posts, the Spaniard was number one for the majority of last season, limiting Jorgensen to just three Premier League starts.

Chelsea are also expected to move for a new goalkeeper ahead of the new season, and any fresh arrival would push Jorgensen further down the pecking order.

As a result, Football Insider reports that the Denmark international has officially asked to leave Chelsea this summer, and Xabi Alonso will not stop him if the club's price tag is met.

How much do Chelsea want for Filip Jorgensen?

© Imago

The report adds that Chelsea want in excess of £15m to sell Jorgensen, but they are seemingly happy to accept a small loss on their backup shot-stopper, who is pining for regular minutes elsewhere.

The 24-year-old played a starring role during Chelsea's run to Conference League glory in 2024-25, starting 12 games including the 4-1 final win over Real Betis, but he then made just one appearance at the Club World Cup.

Jorgensen was then hampered by two serious injuries in the 2025-26 season, although he also made a catastrophic error against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Chelsea were level at 2-2 with the holders at the Parc des Princes, only for Jorgensen to gift possession to Bradley Barcola, who in turn teed up Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to assist Vitinha in an eventual 5-2 PSG win.

Jorgensen still has five years left to run on his contract with Chelsea, who are minded to go into the new season with Sanchez still on the books.

How can Chelsea replace Filip Jorgensen?

© Imago / Michal Fajt

Alonso is reportedly prepared to keep faith in Sanchez as his number one, and the new manager could also have a ready-made replacement for Jorgensen already.

Indeed, the Blues will soon welcome Mike Penders back from his loan deal at sister club Strasbourg, although his return has also been delayed by a call-up to the Belgium squad for the World Cup.

Penders is reportedly in Chelsea's first-team plans for next season, and the 20-year-old is understood to be happy to act as a backup to a more senior option next year.

However, if Alonso decides that a new signing is needed, Chelsea could battle Liverpool for a £35m Premier League goalkeeper.