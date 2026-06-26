Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho's Endrick plans 'revealed' after impressive loan spell at Lyon

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 11:50 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 11:52

Real Madrid reportedly have no plans to sanction another loan move for Endrick this summer, with the Brazilian in Jose Mourinho's thoughts for the 2026-27 campaign.

Endrick arrived at Bernabeu from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024, and he made 37 appearances for Los Blancos during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring seven times.

The Brazil international only featured in three matches for Real Madrid in the first half of the 2025-26 season, though, before moving on loan to Lyon at the end of last year.

The 19-year-old scored eight goals and registered eight assists in his 21 matches for Lyon, and he is currently with the Brazil squad at the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Endrick 'in Mourinho's plans' at Real Madrid next season

Endrick has made two substitute appearances for his country at this summer's tournament, and he remains one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football despite his difficulties at Real Madrid in the first half of the 2025-26 season.

There have recently been suggestions that Endrick could head out on another loan move this summer, but according to Marca, that will not be the case.

The report claims that Real Madrid have no desire to loan out Endrick next term, while the player is also determined to prove his worth to incoming head coach Mourinho.

Endrick is allegedly seen as a genuine option down the right, competing with Brahim Diaz, Franco Mastantuono and Rodygo for starts, once the latter has returned from a long-term knee injury.

The forward scored 21 goals and registered three assists in 82 appearances for Palmeiras ahead of a move to Real Madrid, while his record for Los Blancos is seven goals and one assist in 40 matches in all competitions.

© Imago

Should Real Madrid keep Endrick this summer?

Endrick posted excellent numbers on loan at Lyon last season, and he is now ready to make a serious assault on the first XI at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are certain starters for Los Blancos when fit and available, but there is a spot open down the right, with Rodrygo still recovering from a long-term knee injury, and Endrick should be given the chance to secure a regular spot in the XI next term.