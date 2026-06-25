PSG eye Michael Olise as preference between Paris and Real Madrid emerges

By Axel Clody | 25 Jun 2026 11:23

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Bayern Munich sensation Michael Olise, but the France international has made clear which club he would prefer if he were to leave the Bundesliga, with Real Madrid firmly the destination of choice.

Olise has enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 season, scoring 22 goals and contributing 31 assists in 52 appearances for Bayern Munich, and has extended that form into the international stage at the 2026 World Cup.

The 24-year-old has already racked up four assists in France's opening two games, cementing his status as one of the most influential players at the tournament.

Luis Enrique monitoring Olise ahead of potential summer move

© Imago / Naushad

Olise operates primarily as a winger at club level but has excelled in a number 10 role under Didier Deschamps, and his eye-catching performances alongside Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola in the France frontline have caught the attention of Luis Enrique and the PSG hierarchy, according to German outlet Kicker.

The former Crystal Palace starlet is already considered among the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or and has previously been linked with Real Madrid. Kicker's report confirms that PSG are now also tracking his progress closely, with Luis Enrique reportedly a keen admirer.

Olise prefers Real Madrid over PSG switch

© Iconsport / SUSA

Despite PSG's interest, however, Olise's preference is understood to be a move to the Bernabeu rather than Paris.

The France international is said to have set his sights on winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, a motivation that significantly reduces the likelihood of a PSG transfer.

It is also worth noting that Bayern Munich have no intention of selling Olise this summer. The Bundesliga giants are reported to be planning to retain the winger for at least one more season, meaning a transfer in any direction would be a difficult deal to complete regardless of his own preference.