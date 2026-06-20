Real Madrid speak out on Michael Olise rumours following €200m transfer claim

By Ben Sully | 20 Jun 2026 20:24

Real Madrid have denied making any contract with Bayern Munich star Michael Olise over a potential summer move.

Olise has been linked with a possible switch to the Spanish capital after scoring 25 goals and providing 28 assists in 57 competitive appearances for Bayern in the 2025-26 campaign.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dismissed the suggestion that Olise was the player in question when he revealed plans to launch a €150m bid for a Champions League player during the club's presidential elections.

The player was later revealed as Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, but that has not stopped speculation linking Real Madrid with Olise.

© Iconsport / GSI

Real Madrid address Olise transfer rumours

On Thursday, Marca reported that Real Madrid could table a €200m (£173m) bid for Olise, going as far as to say a €220m (£190m) bid was not out of the question.

However, Real Madrid have now released a statement to play down the recent transfer speculation.

The statement read: "In light of the information published in various media outlets regarding an alleged interest of our club in Bayern Munich player Michael Olise, Real Madrid wishes to clarify that it has not had any direct or indirect contact with the aforementioned footballer, his representatives, or individuals in his circle.

"Real Madrid also wishes to highlight the excellent institutional relationship it maintains with Bayern Munich, with whom it shares a long history of mutual respect, collaboration, and admiration, and regrets the dissemination of speculations that do not correspond to reality.

"Both clubs have always maintained a relationship based on trust and mutual respect, which is reflected, among other aspects, in the shared conviction that any potential interest in a player belonging to the other club must be addressed first between the entities themselves, in accordance with the principles of institutional loyalty that have historically governed the relations between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Is this the end of Real Madrid and Olise transfer rumours?

Bayern have made it clear they do not want to sell one of the most important members of Vincent Kompany's squad.

They are under no contractual pressure to entertain offers, with Olise's current deal set to run until the summer of 2029.

As a result, a move to Real Madrid or another top European club is unlikely to take place this summer, but that does not mean that a switch to the Bernabeu should be completely ruled out.

Real Madrid's statement indicates that Olise is not a realistic target for Jose Mourinho's first season back at the club, but they still have room for a world-class right winger in their squad, and if they fail to sign one this summer, then they could look at a player of Olise's calibre in 2027.