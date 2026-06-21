New Zealand vs. Egypt: Why Mo Salah can earn blockbuster transfer by making World Cup 2026 history in Group G

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 01:43

Mohamed Salah could lead Egypt to the knockouts of the 2026 World Cup by helping his team beat New Zealand on Monday in their Group G clash.

The 34-year-old will not be able to guarantee the nation's progression into the round of 32, but four points could be enough and it would at least prevent them from finishing last in fourth.

Salah enjoyed a strong performance against Belgium in Egypt's opener, with the attacker registering an assist while causing defenders numerous problems.

The forward was able to remind spectators of his immense quality, and it would not be surprising if several clubs were closely monitoring his performances across the rest of the World Cup given he is available this summer for free after leaving Liverpool.

Ahead of Egypt's clash with New Zealand, Sports Mole explains why Salah could earn himself a blockbuster move this summer.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo

Mohamed Salah: 2026 World Cup transfer saga?

The World Cup is only in its infancy, and yet there have been a number of standout players already, including the likes of Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande.

Both youngsters have attracted serious interest because of their performances at the tournament so far, and it would not be surprising if they earned moves to bigger clubs.

Players have often drawn attention to themselves in international competitions, prompting summer transfers as a result, but the circumstances around Salah are different.

The Egyptian is already a renowned superstar, though he is in the unusual position of being able to sign for a new team for free after leaving Liverpool.

Salah will almost certainly be on the radar of a host of clubs, but they may be encouraged to make a move for the 34-year-old if he makes history with the Egyptian national team.

The Pharaohs have never won a World Cup game, so the prospect of leading his country to a historic win against New Zealand must be tantalising to the winger.

Victory would also likely be enough for Egypt to qualify for the knockouts, and they may never get a better chance to advance considering the Kiwis are ranked 56 places below them by FIFA in 85th.

Salah may already be one of the world's most known football stars, but a notable World Cup would only help to enhance his global image and increase his brand value, something that would benefit any potential suitor financially.

Salah's main focus will naturally be on Egypt and creating history for his country, though he will be aware that the eyes of the world could be on him this summer.

© Iconsport / MB Media, Getty Images

Mo Salah: Still good enough for the top level?

While there is no doubting the financial benefits that signing Salah would encompass, it would be understandable if some of Europe's best clubs were somewhat hesitant about bringing in the winger.

The 34-year-old endured his toughest ever season as a Liverpool player in 2025-26, scoring just seven times in the Premier League.

Salah also fell out with sacked boss Arne Slot, leading to his exclusion from the lineup in December 2025, and pundits like Jamie Carragher frequently criticised him.

There is a wide perception that he has declined significantly, and there is some merit to the argument that he is now beyond his best.

However, every player at Liverpool struggled last season, yet the Egyptian was afforded no leniency for the failings of his team.

Now that he is away from Anfield, perhaps he will be able to remind everyone of his quality, and there is no better stage than the World Cup.

Salah registered an assist against Belgium, and he will be desperate to prove those that disparaged him wrong by finding the back of the net against New Zealand.