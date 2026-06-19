Preview: New Zealand vs. Egypt - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jun 2026 17:26 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 17:29

About a week after their respective drawn openers in the 2026 World Cup, New Zealand and Egypt meet at BC Place on Sunday, aiming to secure maximum points to strengthen their qualification hopes.

Both nations are still seeking a first win on the global stage, and they surrendered leads in their Group G openers, but each will hope to end that long wait at the other's expense.

Match preview

Heading into their fixture against Iran, only one player in the New Zealand line-up had reached double figures for international goals with the All Whites.

That raised questions over where the goals would come from for a side heavily reliant on Chris Wood, with the Nottingham Forest striker on 45 goals before the finals in North America.

However, Elijah Just needed only seven minutes to respond, his early strike earning him a 10th goal for the national team.

After Iran equalised on the half-hour, Just restored New Zealand's lead in the 54th minute, but the Oceania side could not hold on as Mohammad Mohebi levelled for the Asian nation 10 minutes later.

That 2-2 draw leaves New Zealand unbeaten in their last four World Cup matches, although all have been draws across the 2010 and 2026 tournaments.

© Iconsport / MB Media, Getty Images

Even so, the All Whites will feel they are edging closer to that elusive victory after a commendable performance in their first match on the global stage in 16 years.

Egypt may share New Zealand's sense of frustration heading into Sunday's game in Vancouver, having also come close to a first World Cup win in their opener against Belgium.

A thunderous strike from Emam Ashour after 20 minutes put Hossam Hassan's side ahead after he was set up by birthday boy and talisman Mohamed Salah, but the Pharaohs could not see it out despite having chances to double their advantage.

Eager to build on the momentum from that creditable and deserved 1-1 draw as they prepare to face New Zealand, the North Africans will hope to finally claim their first World Cup victory at the ninth attempt.

Hassan's plan against Belgium appeared designed to bring others to the fore rather than simply relying on a diminished Salah, an approach the nation's record goalscorer and current manager will hope is rewarded this weekend.

Some observers may question that strategy, but it makes the Pharaohs less predictable even if it places greater responsibility on teammates to step up for the seven-time African champions.

New Zealand World Cup form:

New Zealand form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

L

D

Egypt World Cup form:

Egypt form (all competitions):

L

W

D

W

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

With Matthew Garbett replaced by Logan Rogerson on 15 June after the former was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury, Darren Bazeley has no fresh fitness concerns ahead of the All Whites' second Group G fixture.

Although Wood failed to add to his 45 international goals, his two assists against Iran underlined that the 34-year-old forward can still influence games beyond finishing, increasing the threat he poses.

After Just's brace, three New Zealand players have now reached at least 10 goals for the national side, while Port Vale striker Ben Waine needs one more to join Wood (45), Just (11) and Kosta Barbarouses.

Like New Zealand, Egypt emerged from their draw with Belgium without any new injury problems, giving Hassan a full squad to choose from for the meeting with the Oceania side.

Salah remains the team's leading marksman and sits two goals behind his manager's tally of 69 for the Pharaohs, a mark he could match with a brace on Sunday.

However, the legendary forward's display against Belgium suggested he may now assume more creative responsibility for the North African giants.

If so, Hassan will need Omar Marmoush, whose finishing was wayward against Belgium, Mostafa Ziko, who lost possession several times in the opener and goalscorer Ashour to deliver against the All Whites.

New Zealand possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush

We say: New Zealand 1-2 Egypt

This fixture should be entertaining if the teams' opening matches are any indication of how their tournaments will unfold.

While Egypt have little pedigree at World Cups, the presence of more potential match-winners if Salah fails to sparkle is encouraging, particularly with Trezeguet still in reserve.

After several setbacks on the global stage, the Pharaohs are tipped to finally claim their first World Cup victory and put qualification for the knockout phase within reach.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.