Iran 2-2 New Zealand: Underdogs overcome turbulent backdrops to deliver World Cup thriller

By Axel Clody | 16 Jun 2026 05:18 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 05:22

The SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles played host to a low-profile Iran versus New Zealand clash on Monday, but those who tuned in were handsomely rewarded. The match finished 2-2 in the opening round of Group G at the World Cup, in a contest marked by shifting momentum and contrasting styles.

For New Zealand, Chris Wood and Elijah Just did the damage. The number nine delivered a masterclass in hold-up play, providing the assists for both of the left winger's goals. Iran were forced to chase the game twice and managed to draw level thanks to Ramin Rezaeian, who scored the first equaliser and set up Mohammad Mohebi for the second.

Beyond the goals, it was a fascinating 90 minutes that surprised everyone given the circumstances in which both teams arrived at the tournament.

How the match unfolded

The first half was thoroughly entertaining at the SoFi. New Zealand, beyond Just's opener, created good chances through Wood, Sarpreet Singh and Liberato Cacace, with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand keeping Iran in the contest.

Iran, rattled early on, came to life after the 20-minute mark. The turning point came through the boots of Mehdi Taremi, who carried the ball from deep into the edge of the box before rattling the crossbar. The Iranians equalised, grew into the half and appeared to have taken the lead, only for Ali Nemati's headed goal to be ruled out for offside.

The open, unpredictable script continued after the break. Just restored New Zealand's advantage early in the second half, either side of further good opportunities for the All Whites. Rezaeian then emerged once more to level the scores, and on balance, the draw felt a fair result.

© Imago / Nayra Halm / Sports Press Photo

Both nations arrived at the World Cup with little expected of them

The final whistle confirmed a genuinely surprising display from both sides, with 24 shots (12 apiece) and five clear-cut chances between them. New Zealand caught the eye with an attacking approach built on neat passing combinations and the constant involvement of Wood, whose excellent hold-up play was the platform for their offensive play.

Iran, driven by the involvement of captain and number nine Taremi — operating almost as a midfielder — found ways to respond quickly whenever New Zealand threatened.

Few expected much from this fixture. The two weakest sides in Group G arrived in turbulent circumstances. Iran's participation in the tournament was shrouded in uncertainty due to the political tensions between the country and the United States, which saw a ceasefire announced on Sunday. FIFA managed to guarantee Iran's involvement, but under strict conditions imposed by the American government: the Iranian squad are not permitted to stay overnight on US soil. After the match, the team had to return immediately to their base in Tijuana, Mexico.

New Zealand, meanwhile, arrived as the lowest-ranked nation at the tournament according to FIFA. The All Whites had never won a World Cup match in their history. In their pre-tournament friendlies, they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Haiti — the second weakest team at the competition — raising serious doubts over whether they would even be competitive. They proved those doubters wrong.

Could Group G produce a major upset?

Belgium and Egypt, the other two sides in the group, drew earlier in the day in a match that failed to inspire on either side. Belgium, hampered by the inconsistent work of manager Rudi Garcia, suggested they may not cruise through the group as many had predicted.

Iran and New Zealand are the weaker teams on paper, but they can now dream of taking points off either of the supposed favourites. A single victory could be enough to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Belgium face Iran in the next round of fixtures on Sunday, the same day New Zealand take on Egypt.