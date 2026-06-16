World Cup Gameweek 1
Austria
Jun 17, 2026 5.00am
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Jordan

Team News: Austria vs. Jordan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By | , Last updated:

Austria vs. Jordan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Austria and Jordan get their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns underway when they meet in a Group J clash on Wednesday morning. 

Austria return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998, while Jordan will be making their first-ever appearance at the competition.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

AUSTRIA vs. JORDAN

AUSTRIA

Out: None

Doubtful: David Alaba (unspecified), Florian Grillitsch (unspecified), Patrick Wimmer (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; X Schalger, Seiwald; Schmid, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch; Arnautovic

JORDAN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abulaila; Obaid, Al-Arab, Nasib; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Taha; Tamari, Olwan, Fakhouri

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Austria related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe