Team News: Austria vs. Jordan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ellis Stevens | 16 Jun 2026 05:00 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 05:00

Austria and Jordan get their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns underway when they meet in a Group J clash on Wednesday morning.

Austria return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998, while Jordan will be making their first-ever appearance at the competition.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both nations.

AUSTRIA

Out: None

Doubtful: David Alaba (unspecified), Florian Grillitsch (unspecified), Patrick Wimmer (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; X Schalger, Seiwald; Schmid, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch; Arnautovic

JORDAN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Abulaila; Obaid, Al-Arab, Nasib; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Taha; Tamari, Olwan, Fakhouri