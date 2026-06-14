Preview: Austria vs Jordan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Jun 2026 12:42

Austria and Jordan get their respective World Cup campaigns underway when they meet at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Wednesday.

Burschen return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1998, while the Chivalrous Ones will be making their first-ever appearance at a World Cup finals.

Match preview

Austria enjoyed a superb UEFA World Cup qualifying campaign, winning six, drawing one and losing only one of their eight matches in Group H.

A particularly important 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina in the final fixture, featuring a 77th-minute equaliser from Michael Gregoritsch, ensured Austria finished top of the standings and qualified for the World Cup.

Ralf Rangnick's team managed to maintain their momentum following their qualification to the World Cup, winning each of their three friendly warm-up fixtures.

Austria impressively defeated Ghana (5-1), followed by wins against South Korea (1-0) and Tunisia (1-0), meaning Burschen head into their opening World Cup Group J match on a three-game winning streak and five-match unbeaten run.

Austria will be eager to claim all three points in their opening match ahead of difficult encounters with Argentina and Algeria, as Rangnick's side aim to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1954.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Austria will face a Jordan side that head into the World Cup widely regarded as the weakest team in Group J, particularly given Jamal Sellami's side have endured a difficult build-up to the tournament.

Jordan secured their place at the World Cup in round three of AFC qualifying, accumulating 16 points from 10 games to finish second in the group, narrowly above Iraq.

As a result, Jordan ensured automatic qualification to the summer tournament, which will mark their first-ever appearance in the World Cup finals.

Following their qualification, Jordan impressed once again in the Arab Cup, progressing to the final before devastatingly losing 3-2 to Morocco after extra-time.

Jordan have subsequently failed to bounce back from that disappointment, drawing two and losing two of their four friendly fixtures ahead of the World Cup, meaning they enter the competition on a five-game winless run.

Austria form (all competitions):

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Jordan form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Austria were weakened by the injury to Christoph Baumgartner ahead of the tournament, with Dejan Ljubicic replacing him in the squad.

Patrick Wimmer, Florian Grillitsch and David Alaba are doubts to start the opening Group J game due to injury concerns, although the latter is anticipated to be named in the starting side.

In Baumgartner's absence, a front four of Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer, Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic is expected to start.

As for Jordan, Ibrahim Sabra withdrew from the squad and was replaced by Mohammad Taha, while Yazan Al Naimat - who scored eight goals during World Cup qualifying - is not involved due to an injury that has ruled him out since December.

In Al Naimat's absence, Mousa Tamari, Ali Olwan and Odeh Fakhoury are likely to start as the front three in Sellami's 3-4-3 system.

Austria possible starting lineup:

A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; X Schalger, Seiwald; Schmid, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch; Arnautovic

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Abulaila; Obaid, Al-Arab, Nasib; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Taha; Tamari, Olwan, Fakhouri

We say: Austria 3-1 Jordan

Austria will be expected to dominate possession and apply sustained pressure on the opposition's backline, and given Jordan have conceded at least two goals in all of their last five games, Rangnick's side should enjoy plenty of success going forward and ultimately secure the victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.