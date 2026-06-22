South Korea predicted XI vs. South Africa: Possible lineup for World Cup clash

By Carter White | 22 Jun 2026 13:46

South Korea have shown their ability to rotate attacking options ahead of their World Cup match with South Africa on Thursday morning.

Soon after conceding the only goal of their 1-0 loss to Mexico last time out, the Taegeuk Warriors replaced both Son Heung-Min and Mainz star Lee Jae-Sung.

Despite this, we expect both players to start once again at Monterrey Stadium, keeping matchday one goalscorer Oh Hyun-Gyu on the bench.

Arguably the best current player for South Korea, Lee Kang-In of Paris Saint-Germain will be desperate to provide a magical moment versus Bafana Bafana.

The only second-tier player in the starting XI, Birmingham City's Paik Seung-Ho has impressed in Group A so far.

Preparing for a season in the English Championship with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hwang Hee-Chan is a pacey option off the bench.

Knowing that a point would be enough to secure a top-two finish, the Taegeuk Warriors could lean heavily on the defensive talents of Kim Min-Jae on Thursday morning.

South Korea possible starting lineup: S Kim; H Lee, M J Kim, G Lee; M H Kim, Hwang, Paik, Seol; K Lee, J Lee; Son

>Click here to see how South Africa could line up for this fixture