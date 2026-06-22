World Cup Gameweek 3
South Africa
Jun 25, 2026 2.00am
Monterrey Stadium
South Korea

South Korea predicted XI vs. South Africa: Possible lineup for World Cup clash

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Son, Lee decisions made: South Korea predicted XI vs. South Africa
© Iconsport / Yonhap News via ZUMA Press

South Korea have shown their ability to rotate attacking options ahead of their World Cup match with South Africa on Thursday morning.

Soon after conceding the only goal of their 1-0 loss to Mexico last time out, the Taegeuk Warriors replaced both Son Heung-Min and Mainz star Lee Jae-Sung.

Despite this, we expect both players to start once again at Monterrey Stadium, keeping matchday one goalscorer Oh Hyun-Gyu on the bench.

Arguably the best current player for South Korea, Lee Kang-In of Paris Saint-Germain will be desperate to provide a magical moment versus Bafana Bafana.

The only second-tier player in the starting XI, Birmingham City's Paik Seung-Ho has impressed in Group A so far.

Preparing for a season in the English Championship with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hwang Hee-Chan is a pacey option off the bench.

Knowing that a point would be enough to secure a top-two finish, the Taegeuk Warriors could lean heavily on the defensive talents of Kim Min-Jae on Thursday morning.

South Korea possible starting lineup: S Kim; H Lee, M J Kim, G Lee; M H Kim, Hwang, Paik, Seol; K Lee, J Lee; Son

>Click here to see how South Africa could line up for this fixture

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