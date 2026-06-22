South Africa predicted XI vs. South Korea: Possible lineup for World Cup clash

By Carter White | 22 Jun 2026 13:36 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 13:47

South Africa are prepared to welcome midfielder Sphephelo Sithole back into their starting XI for the World Cup clash with South Korea on Thursday morning.

The 27-year-old had a standout performance during the opening match of the tournament for all of the wrong reasons, committing an error leading to a Mexico goal and seeing red.

After serving his one-match suspension, Sithole should return to the engine room alongside Jayden Adams and Thalente Mbatha.

Hugo Broos's midfield headaches have not eased up completely, though, with Teboho Mokoena sidelined after picking up his second yellow card of the World Cup against the Czech Republic.

Likely to have played his final match in the tournament, Themba Zwane is still out for another two games after a red card for violent conduct versus the co-hosts on June 11.

The captain and star player for South Africa, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is searching for his first-ever World Cup clean sheet.

Dropped to the bench last time out, Burnley man Lyle Foster is fighting to be involved against the Taegeuk Warriors at Monterrey Stadium.

South Africa possible starting lineup: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Adams; Maseko, Appollis, Rayners

>Click here to see how South Korea could line up for this match