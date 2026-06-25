South Africa 1-0 South Korea: Maseko fires Bafana Bafana into historic last-32 place with clinical second-half strike

By Axel Clody | 25 Jun 2026 05:21 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 05:51

South Africa have reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in their history after Thapelo Maseko's second-half strike sealed a 1-0 victory over South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico, on Thursday morning.

Maseko wasted several chances before converting the decisive one, finishing low from Tshepang Moremi's precise delivery 16 minutes into the second half to put the result beyond doubt and send the Bafana Bafana through as runners-up in Group A, confirmed by the Czech Republic's 3-0 defeat to group winners Mexico in the simultaneous fixture.

South Korea, meanwhile, ended the group stage with three points and remain in contention as a potential best third-placed qualifier — though they will need to wait for the rest of the final group-stage results before their fate becomes clear.

Making history for South Africa ??#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6FS9FqJgtI — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

South Africa 1-0 South Korea: how the game unfolded

South Korea controlled possession in the first half and created their best opportunities in the opening minutes. Aubrey Modiba was required to clear a Kim Min-jae header off the line, while Lee Kang-in struck the post from a corner.

Thereafter, however, South Africa were considerably more threatening on the counter-attack, particularly down South Korea's left side between Lee Tae-seok and Gi-hyuk Lee.

Maseko received a through ball and was only denied by Lee's block inside the area, before firing another attempt narrowly over the bar. Thalente Mbatha's long-range drive also forced goalkeeper Seung-gyu Kim into a significant stop.

The second half resumed in similar fashion. Maseko squandered another clear opening immediately after the restart when Relebohile Mofokeng played him through with an intelligent pass.

When the goal did arrive, it owed much to substitute Moremi, who had come on just moments earlier and burst forward down the left before delivering a pin-point pass to the right for Maseko to finish first time past Kim.

After the goal, South Korea switched to a more direct approach, attempting to equalise through crosses, but they were unable to find a way through.

© Iconsport / Gavin Barker / BackpagePix

Bafana ditch possession for direct football

South Africa entered the tournament as a team still searching for an identity. In the opening defeat to Mexico, Hugo Broos's side tried to build patiently from the back with width and speed in behind, but errors in possession left them exposed.

For the draw with the Czech Republic — a match South Africa could have won having dominated after an early Broos switched to a flat back four with two wide forwards and three midfielders.

Against South Korea, the tactical evolution continued. Broos's team committed fully to direct, vertical football, exploiting the space in behind with long passes and rapid transitions.

The South Korean defensive line was repeatedly exposed down their left channel, and while Maseko missed chances before his decisive moment, the approach was vindicated.

The winger's goal — South Africa's first winner in a World Cup group-stage match since their home tournament in 2010 — earns Broos's side their place among the last 32 and a day in the record books, having previously exited at the group stage in every one of their three previous World Cup appearances: 1998, 2002, and 2010.

What can we expect from South Africa in the knockout rounds?

South Africa face Canada in the round of 32 in Los Angeles on Sunday. The co-hosts will not have home support in that city, which may level the playing field. Canada have impressed in Group B and enter as favourites, but a South Africa side that improved with every match will not be without confidence.

As for South Korea, their World Cup fate now rests on the results across the other groups. Sitting third in Group A with three points and a goal difference of minus one, they need the group-stage results to fall their way to creep into the knockout rounds. Should they advance, they could face Egypt in the last 32.