Thursday's World Cup predictions and previews including Mexico vs. South Korea

By Matt Law | 18 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Mexico's clash with South Korea, and a contest between Canada and Qatar.

© Iconsport / CTK

Two sides looking to recover from opening-match defeats in Group A of the 2026 World Cup lock horns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday evening as Czech Republic take on South Africa.

Bafana Bafana began both their campaign and this year's global showpiece with a turbulent 2-0 defeat to co-host Mexico, seven hours before Repre suffered a 2-1 loss against South Korea.

We say: Czech Republic 2-1 South Africa

Czech Republic arrived at the World Cup on the back of a six-match unbeaten run featuring four victories inside normal time, suggesting that their narrow defeat to South Korea may prove nothing more than a temporary setback.

The Europeans also appear better placed from a form perspective, while South Africa's disciplinary issues and depleted squad could leave them vulnerable, leading us to expect Koubek's men to edge a closely contested encounter, and you can explore the odds in our World Cup betting strategy.

> Click here to read our full preview for Czech Republic vs. South Africa, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Switzerland meet Bosnia-Herzegovina at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for matchday two of this summer's FIFA World Cup campaign.

In their opening game, Schweizer Nati were pegged back late on to draw 1-1 with Qatar, while Zmajevi were held by the same scoreline against hosts Canada.

We say: Switzerland 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

While they have been solid in defence, Bosnia-Herzegovina have struggled in attack, failing to score more than one goal in a match in their previous six outings.

We think that Switzerland will capitalise on this, bouncing back from their disappointing opening match draw by booking their place in the knockout rounds after a low-scoring and cagey affair in Los Angeles.

> Click here to read our full preview for Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Two teams still seeking their first World Cup victories will square off in Group B action on Thursday as co-hosts Canada welcome Qatar to BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Both sides came from a goal down to pick up 1-1 draws in their opening World Cup 2026 outings, with the Canadians earning a point against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the 2022 hosts of this tournament collecting that same result versus Switzerland, as all four teams in the group are tied after matchday one.

We say: Canada 2-0 Qatar

Canada know they were not at their best in their opener, but having gotten that out of the way, we expect them to be much freer while showing their true qualities regardless of Davies’ status.

Expect the ball to travel much faster at BC Place, which should benefit the youthful, speedy Canadians, who have won their last two matches in Vancouver by a combined score of 10-0.

> Click here to read our full preview for Canada vs. Qatar, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Straffon Images

As round two of World Cup 2026 gets underway, co-hosts Mexico will face South Korea at Estadio Guadalajara on Friday for what could be the decisive clash in Group A.

Both El Tri and the Taegeuk Warriors were victorious in their opening fixtures, but they will be tough tests for each other this week.

We say: Mexico 2-2 South Korea

After winning their opener against South Africa, Mexico will be hoping to deliver another strong performance on home soil, but they face much tougher opposition this time around.

South Korea showed resilience to recover against the Czech Republic, and after coming close to beating El Tri back in September, they are likely to be part of an intense contest once again on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mexico vs. South Korea, including team news and possible lineups