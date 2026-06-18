Transfer news today: Liverpool, Arsenal targets tipped to earn big moves after World Cup

By Matthew Cooper | 18 Jun 2026 18:15

The first set of group games at the 2026 World Cup are almost complete and we have seen a number of standout performances so far.

Bonafide superstars like Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland all scored in their respective openers, while plenty of lesser-known players have also impressed.

There is a long history of players earning big moves after starring at the World Cup, with James Rodriguez memorably joining Real Madrid after winning the Golden Boot at the 2014 tournament.

Several players will be hoping to do the same this year and 2006 World Cup finalist William Gallas has identified two stars who could be set for moves to top European clubs.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Gallas shared his thoughts on how the World Cup can have a major impact on careers.

Liverpool and Arsenal targets set for moves?

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

When asked who he thinks could get a big moves off the back of an impressive World Cup, Gallas told Sports Mole on behalf of talkSPORT Bet: "There are Yan Diomande and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

"Listen, it's always like this. All the clubs are waiting for the end of the World Cup to pick up players from that big competition because, as we know, the World Cup is the best competition in the world.

"If you have a good performance, something can happen in your career straight away. The World Cup can change a club's decision to sign a player.

"That's why right now, if you look, transfers are just frozen. Nothing is happening because everyone is waiting to see what is going to happen during the World Cup, which player is going to show himself and then straight away, the phone will start to ring and they will try to get the players.

"That is good. It's good to see this because, as I said, sometimes you don't have a great performance during the season. But the World Cup can give you the opportunity to show yourself again."

Ayyoub Bouaddi, Yan Diomande make impressive World Cup starts

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Diomande has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool following an impressive season for RB Leipzig, where he made 23 goal contributions in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The 19-year-old winger also impressed in the Ivory Coast's World Cup opener against Ecuador, which they won 1-0, and he will surely be on the move if he continues to impress this summer.

Bouaddi, meanwhile, is said to be attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain after starring for Lille last season.

The 18-year-old midfielder also impressed on his World Cup debut for Morocco as they drew 1-1 with Brazil and Bouaddi has now broken his silence on the rumours.