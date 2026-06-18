World Cup 2026 news: William Gallas backs "surprise" team to cause upset as France verdict delivered

By Matthew Cooper | 18 Jun 2026 18:14

The 2026 World Cup is now well underway, with the first round of group stage matches almost complete.

There have been a number of standout performances so far, including France's 3-1 victory over Senegal, England's 4-2 win over Croatia, Argentina's 3-0 success over Algeria and Germany's 7-1 battering of Curacao.

However, there have also been plenty of upsets, with the likes of Spain and Brazil held to draws by Cape Verde and Morocco respectively.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, former France international William Gallas, who started the 2006 World Cup final where Les Bleus were beaten on penalties by Italy, has delivered his verdict on the tournament.

France tipped to "go very far" at the 2026 World Cup

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Unsurprisingly, Gallas is feeling confident about France's chances this year following their win over Senegal, with Didier Deschamps's side boasting a wealth of attacking options.

"France looked very strong in the second half, but it was a little bit difficult for them against Senegal, because Senegal were attacking but at the same time they were defending very deep," Gallas told Sports Mole on behalf of talkSPORT Bet.

"It was difficult for France to find space, especially for Kylian Mbappe. As we saw, anything can happen, especially when you've got quality players like Michael Olise and I'm not afraid for them, I think they will go very far in the competition."

Gallas makes "surprise" pick to "do well" at the 2026 World Cup

© Imago / PsnewZ / William Cannarella

Gallas also believes Morocco will have a strong showing at this year's tournament, having impressed in their 1-1 draw with Brazil on Saturday.

"Morocco looked good against Brazil," Gallas added. After that result, they might be disappointed, but they could be a team to create a surprise.

"Cape Verde, to draw against Spain is not easy. They can cause problems for their opponents, but at the same time, Spain have the quality to bounce back.

"I think Morocco would be my pick to do well."

Morocco were the surprise package at the 2022 World Cup, knocking out Spain and Portugal as they reached the semi-finals. It was the first time an African nation has reached the semi-finals and Morocco will be looking to go all the way this year.