Africa at the 2026 World Cup: Can Morocco, Senegal or Cote d'Ivoire make history?

By Nsidibe Akpan | 17 Jun 2026 00:18

It is the question African football has been asking for generations, not whether the continent can compete on the world stage, but whether it can go all the way.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, the largest in the tournament's 96-year history with 48 teams competing across the United States, Canada and Mexico, may yet deliver the answer Africa has been waiting for.

If it does, the most likely candidates are Morocco, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire - three nations who arrived in North America not as observers, but as serious contenders, each already with a result on the board.

At a glance Africa at 2026: A record 10 nations, led by seventh-ranked Morocco Africa's best finish: Morocco, 4th place, Qatar 2022 2026 opening results: Morocco 1-1 Brazil; Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 Ecuador; Senegal 1-3 France AFCON 2025 champion: Senegal (1-0 vs Morocco in the final)

From Egypt's pioneers to Morocco's trailblazers: Africa's World Cup story

The relationship between the African continent and the FIFA World Cup began in 1934, when Egypt became the first African nation to appear at the tournament.

It was a brief entrance, one match, a 4-2 defeat to Hungary, and then home but it planted a seed.

For decades, Africa's World Cup presence was more symbolic than substantive, punctuated by moments of brilliance that promised more than the overall record delivered.

Tunisia provided the first landmark in 1978, becoming the first African team to win a World Cup match when they defeated Mexico 3-1, proof that the continent could compete, not merely participate.

Four years later in Spain, Algeria produced one of the tournament's most extraordinary moments and one of its most scandalous exits.

They defeated West Germany 2-1 in their opening group match, one of the great World Cup upsets of any era and then beat Chile 3-2, only to be eliminated without losing a game.

What followed became known as the Disgrace of Gijon: West Germany and Austria played out a 1-0 result they both needed, in a match of negligible competitive effort, to send Algeria home unbeaten.

The injustice accelerated FIFA's decision to schedule final group-stage matches simultaneously from 1986 onwards.

Morocco, in 1986, became the first African nation to top a World Cup group, finishing ahead of England, Poland and Portugal after a 3-1 win over Portugal in the decisive final match, the first time an African team had ever won their group.

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions announced themselves to the world in 1990, becoming the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup, with the irrepressible 38-year-old Roger Milla scoring four goals and dancing his way into football folklore.

Their quarter-final defeat to England, 3-2 after extra time, came while they were leading with minutes remaining, and the sense of what might have been has lingered ever since.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria reached the round of 16 in both 1994 and 1998, with their 3-2 defeat of Spain in 1998 in Nantes one of the great African World Cup performances, Sunday Oliseh's long-range strike among the tournament's defining goals.

Africa's World Cup roll of honour Nation Year Round reached Cameroon 1990 Quarter-finals Cameroon 1994 Round of 16 Morocco 1986 Round of 16 Morocco 2022 Semi-finals (4th place) ★ Nigeria 1994 Round of 16 Nigeria 1998 Round of 16 Nigeria 2014 Round of 16 Senegal 2002 Quarter-finals Senegal 2022 Round of 16 Ghana 2006 Round of 16 Ghana 2010 Quarter-finals Algeria 2014 Round of 16 ★ Africa's best-ever World Cup finish | Tunisia (7 appearances), Côte d'Ivoire (3 prior appearances) have never advanced past the group stage

The watershed moments: 2002, 2010 and the revolution of 2022

Senegal, 2002: The Lions roar

The 2002 FIFA World Cup produced one of African football's greatest stories, and it wore the colours of the Lions of Teranga.

Coached by Bruno Metsu and captained by Aliou Cisse, Senegal achieved something few thought possible in their very first World Cup appearance: they defeated the reigning world champions France 1-0 in the tournament's opening match, with Papa Bouba Diop's celebration becoming one of the defining images of the competition.

Senegal drew with Denmark and Uruguay to advance from Group A, then defeated Sweden 2-1 in the round of 16 thanks to a golden goal from Henri Camara in the 103rd minute.

Their quarter-final defeat to Turkey - 1-0, also by golden goal ended a debut tournament run that made them the first African nation in history to reach the last eight on their World Cup debut.

Ghana, 2010: Agonisingly close

On African soil for the first time, Ghana's Black Stars came within seconds of becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Having beaten the United States 2-1 in the round of 16, Ghana faced Uruguay in the quarter-final and with seconds remaining in extra time, Luis Suarez deliberately blocked a goal-bound shot with his hand on the goal line.

Asamoah Gyan struck the resulting penalty against the crossbar, Uruguay survived the shootout, and the moment became one of the most contentious in the tournament's history.

Morocco, 2022: History made

If 2002 raised the ceiling and 2010 brushed it, Morocco in Qatar shattered it entirely.

Ranked 22nd in the world at the start of that tournament, Morocco topped a group containing Croatia, Belgium and Canada without conceding a goal, then eliminated Spain on penalties in the round of 16 and Portugal 1-0 in the quarter-final.

Their 2-0 semi-final defeat to France did not diminish what they had achieved: Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semi-final of a FIFA World Cup.

Fourth place remains the best finish any African nation has ever produced at the tournament.

Why 2026 is different

Every four years, the argument is made that this is the tournament where Africa breaks through.

In 2026, however, the structural case is genuinely stronger, and for three reasons.

First, the expanded format: with 48 teams playing in 12 groups of four, the top two from each group advance automatically, and the eight best third-placed finishers from across the 12 groups also proceed to the Round of 32, meaning a positive record can be enough even without topping the group.

Africa has ten representatives at this tournament, a record and the expanded draw creates more routes to the knockout stages for more African nations simultaneously.

Second, the quality of the squads: Morocco, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire each field 26-man pools populated almost entirely by players competing in Europe's top leagues, with no lopsided reliance on one or two names propping up a limited supporting cast.

Third, the psychological shift: Morocco's 2022 semi-final run changed something in how African players and coaches approach these tournaments, because reaching that stage is no longer imaginary, it is on record, a fact every dressing room in North America carries.

Morocco: Africa's standard-bearers return

Morocco at World Cup 2026 FIFA ranking 7th (Africa's all-time highest-ranked nation) Coach Mohamed Ouahbi (replaced Walid Regragui, March 2026) 2026 group Group C — Brazil, Haiti, Scotland Opening result Morocco 1-1 Brazil (Saibari 21' — Vinicius Jr 32') Qualifying record P8 W8 D0 L0 — GF 22, GA 2 Best World Cup finish Fourth place, Qatar 2022

Morocco enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup ranked seventh in the world, their all-time highest FIFA ranking and carrying expectations that would have been unimaginable even five years ago.

Drawn into Group C alongside five-time champions Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, their opening fixture on June 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey could not have been more significant.

Ismael Saibari gave Morocco the lead in the 21st minute with a composed chip over Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker, finishing off a clinical counterattack that moved through Brahim Diaz's midfield involvement, and Vinicius Junior equalised for Brazil with a clinical angled finish in the 32nd minute.

The 1-1 draw, played in front of 80,663 spectators, the crowd split between yellow-clad Brazil fans and Morocco's travelling support, demonstrated that Ouahbi's side had not come to admire the five-time champions.

Among the performances of note was 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi, the Lille midfielder who had only switched his international allegiance from France to Morocco in May 2026, completing 60 of 66 attempted passes with 100% accuracy in the final third while also winning nine duels and making five interceptions.

The context behind Morocco's 2026 campaign includes a notable subplot: Walid Regragui, the architect of the 2022 miracle resigned in March 2026, three months before the tournament, following a controversial 1-0 defeat to Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final.

Mohamed Ouahbi, 49, who had led Morocco's under-20 side to the U-20 World Cup title in Chile in October 2025, stepped up on three months' notice and led Morocco to eight wins from eight qualifying matches.

Morocco's stated ambition is unambiguous: go further than 2022 means reaching at least the final.

Morocco face Scotland in Boston on June 19 in a match they are widely expected to win, and a positive result there would put them on four points after two games with one match remaining.

Senegal: The Lions of Teranga on the biggest stage

Senegal at World Cup 2026 FIFA ranking 15th Coach Pape Thiaw (played in the 2002 run, including the Sweden win) 2026 group Group I — France, Norway, Iraq Opening result Senegal 1-3 France (Mbappe 66', 90+6', Barcola 82' — I. Mbaye 90+5') Qualifying record P10 W7 D3 L0 — Group B winners Recent honour AFCON 2025 champions — beat Morocco 1-0 in the final

Senegal arrive at their fourth World Cup as AFCON 2025 champions, having beaten Morocco 1-0 in a controversial final in Rabat in January 2026.

They were drawn into Group I alongside two-time champions France, Norway and Iraq, a group that began on June 16 with a significant setback.

At MetLife Stadium, Senegal lost 3-1 to France, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice (66th and 90+6th minutes) and Bradley Barcola adding a third, before Ibrahim Mbaye's stoppage-time header reduced the deficit.

The significance of the scoreline was not lost on any observer familiar with the history: in 2002, Senegal's first ever World Cup match was against France, and they won it 1-0 with Papa Bouba Diop's goal in Seoul.

Twenty-four years on, with France's revenge registered, Senegal must now win their next match against Iraq to keep the knockout round firmly within reach.

Their squad's depth remains a genuine asset: Sadio Mane brings World Cup experience no other player in Africa's 10-nation contingent can match, while Pape Matar Sarr, Nicolas Jackson and Lamine Camara represent a next generation that is only getting started.

Coach Pape Thiaw carries additional narrative weight, he set up Henri Camara's golden goal against Sweden in 2002, and he is now the man tasked with leading Senegal beyond their quarter-final ceiling from that tournament.

Matches against Iraq and Norway offer Senegal a clear route back into contention, and their group stage fate, despite the opening defeat, remains in their own hands.

Cote d'Ivoire: The Elephants refuse to be overlooked

Côte d'Ivoire at World Cup 2026 FIFA ranking 34th Coach Emerse Fae (won AFCON 2024 after replacing sacked predecessor mid-tournament) 2026 group Group E — Germany, Ecuador, Curaçao Opening result Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 Ecuador (Amad Diallo 90') Qualifying record P10 W8 D2 L0 — GF 25, GA 0 (best goals-against record in CAF) Previous World Cup record Three appearances (2006, 2010, 2014) — never past the group stage

Of the three nations considered here, Cote d'Ivoire carry perhaps the most poignant burden: not of expectation, but of unfulfilled potential.

They have appeared at the World Cup three times before 2026 - in 2006, 2010 and 2014 and have never advanced beyond the group stage in any of them.

That record does not reflect their quality, and their 2006 situation offers the clearest illustration of the problem: their group that year, which contained Argentina, the Netherlands and Serbia and Montenegro, was widely dubbed the Group of Death.

They beat Serbia and Montenegro 3-2 in their final group match but lost their other two fixtures and were eliminated with three points from six.

This time, the draw has been considerably kinder, and Cote d'Ivoire have already seized their opportunity with both hands.

On June 14 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, substitute Amad Diallo who had come on in the 56th minute scored in the 90th minute to give the Elephants a 1-0 victory over Ecuador, steering the ball inside the post from the edge of the area after a lung-busting run from Wilfried Singo down the right flank.

Ecuador had the better of the first half, with John Yeboah and Alan Minda both striking the crossbar and Enner Valencia hitting one over the bar, but Cote d'Ivoire grew into the match in the second half and thoroughly deserved their winner.

The standout performer throughout was 19-year-old RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, who created several scoring chances down the right and drove the team's attacking intent from the moment he received the ball.

It was Cote d'Ivoire's first World Cup win in 12 years, and it was a statement rather than a scramble.

Coach Emerse Fae, who guided the country to AFCON glory on home soil in 2024, coming from behind in the group stage in one of the most unexpected tournament revivals in recent memory brings the same composure that animated that run.

The squad is rich in European top-flight experience: Diallo (Manchester United), Nicolas Pepe (Villarreal), Evann Guessand (Aston Villa), Evan Ndicka (AS Roma) Franck Kessie and Seko Fofana all bring significant club pedigree, and the qualifying record - 25 goals scored, none conceded across 10 unbeaten matches was the best defensive record of any CAF nation in this cycle.

The next fixture is Germany on June 20, and while the four-time world champions who beat Curacao 7-1 in their opener represent a substantial step up, the Elephants arrive with three points, momentum and the belief of a team that knows how to win in the final minute.

The road ahead

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Each generation of African football has advanced the ceiling one stage further at the World Cup.

Egypt made the first appearance in 1934, Tunisia won the first match in 1978, Cameroon opened the quarter-final door in 1990, Senegal reached the last eight in 2002 and Morocco reached the last four in 2022.

For Morocco, Scotland in Boston on June 19 is the next step, and a win there would leave them needing only a point from their final group match against Haiti to guarantee a knockout-round place.

For Senegal, the road back starts against Iraq, a team ranked 58th in the world and a win there would restore everything the opening defeat to France appeared to take away.

For Cote d'Ivoire, the challenge is Germany, and a positive result against a team that scored seven in their first match would announce this Elephants generation in a way no previous edition has managed.

The question is no longer whether an African team can win a World Cup, Morocco, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire have the squads, the experience, the coaching and the moment.

The question, as this tournament unfolds, is which one of them forces the world to write that sentence in the past tense.